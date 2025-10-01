ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post New Alliance for Solana Treasury Management appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A strategic partnership for the Solana ecosystem Crypto.com and Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) have announced a significant collaboration aimed at strengthening the growth of the Solana ecosystem through advanced digital treasury management and enhanced onchain liquidity. The agreement includes the implementation of Crypto.com’s institutional custody services and OTC trading to manage a treasury of over 2 million SOL, valued at more than 400 million dollars, held by STSS. This initiative represents a significant step towards the integration between traditional finance and open blockchain infrastructures, with the aim of expanding institutional access and promoting the development of native projects on the Solana network. Advanced Treasury Management: Security and Yield STSS, with assets of over 2 million SOL – a figure exceeding 400 million dollars, given the value of SOL above 200 dollars – will rely on Crypto.com’s custody infrastructure to ensure maximum security in managing its digital assets. Crypto.com’s OTC desk, known for its deep liquidity and execution capability, will allow STSS to efficiently manage its holdings and invest capital in native Solana projects. The goal is twofold: on one hand, to generate returns through targeted investments; on the other, to expand onchain liquidity, a fundamental element for the growth and stability of the entire Solana ecosystem. Integration of Selected Projects and Institutional Access Crypto.com is also committed to integrating selected projects dedicated to Solana through qualified custodians, thereby expanding opportunities for institutional investors to access the network. This approach aims to strengthen the trust of professional operators and promote the adoption of large-scale blockchain solutions. Both companies emphasize how this collaboration represents a strategic alignment between the solidity of traditional finance and the innovation offered by Solana’s open infrastructure. Crypto.com highlights its institutional tools for treasury management, while STSS confirms its intention to use its corporate treasury to support the… The post New Alliance for Solana Treasury Management appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A strategic partnership for the Solana ecosystem Crypto.com and Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) have announced a significant collaboration aimed at strengthening the growth of the Solana ecosystem through advanced digital treasury management and enhanced onchain liquidity. The agreement includes the implementation of Crypto.com’s institutional custody services and OTC trading to manage a treasury of over 2 million SOL, valued at more than 400 million dollars, held by STSS. This initiative represents a significant step towards the integration between traditional finance and open blockchain infrastructures, with the aim of expanding institutional access and promoting the development of native projects on the Solana network. Advanced Treasury Management: Security and Yield STSS, with assets of over 2 million SOL – a figure exceeding 400 million dollars, given the value of SOL above 200 dollars – will rely on Crypto.com’s custody infrastructure to ensure maximum security in managing its digital assets. Crypto.com’s OTC desk, known for its deep liquidity and execution capability, will allow STSS to efficiently manage its holdings and invest capital in native Solana projects. The goal is twofold: on one hand, to generate returns through targeted investments; on the other, to expand onchain liquidity, a fundamental element for the growth and stability of the entire Solana ecosystem. Integration of Selected Projects and Institutional Access Crypto.com is also committed to integrating selected projects dedicated to Solana through qualified custodians, thereby expanding opportunities for institutional investors to access the network. This approach aims to strengthen the trust of professional operators and promote the adoption of large-scale blockchain solutions. Both companies emphasize how this collaboration represents a strategic alignment between the solidity of traditional finance and the innovation offered by Solana’s open infrastructure. Crypto.com highlights its institutional tools for treasury management, while STSS confirms its intention to use its corporate treasury to support the…

New Alliance for Solana Treasury Management

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:59
COM
COM$0.005912-0.60%
WorldAssets
INC$0.5862-3.01%
Solana
SOL$152.66-4.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00392-4.36%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003205-14.44%

A strategic partnership for the Solana ecosystem

Crypto.com and Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) have announced a significant collaboration aimed at strengthening the growth of the Solana ecosystem through advanced digital treasury management and enhanced onchain liquidity.

The agreement includes the implementation of Crypto.com’s institutional custody services and OTC trading to manage a treasury of over 2 million SOL, valued at more than 400 million dollars, held by STSS.

This initiative represents a significant step towards the integration between traditional finance and open blockchain infrastructures, with the aim of expanding institutional access and promoting the development of native projects on the Solana network.

Advanced Treasury Management: Security and Yield

STSS, with assets of over 2 million SOL – a figure exceeding 400 million dollars, given the value of SOL above 200 dollars – will rely on Crypto.com’s custody infrastructure to ensure maximum security in managing its digital assets.

Crypto.com’s OTC desk, known for its deep liquidity and execution capability, will allow STSS to efficiently manage its holdings and invest capital in native Solana projects.

The goal is twofold: on one hand, to generate returns through targeted investments; on the other, to expand onchain liquidity, a fundamental element for the growth and stability of the entire Solana ecosystem.

Integration of Selected Projects and Institutional Access

Crypto.com is also committed to integrating selected projects dedicated to Solana through qualified custodians, thereby expanding opportunities for institutional investors to access the network.

This approach aims to strengthen the trust of professional operators and promote the adoption of large-scale blockchain solutions.

Both companies emphasize how this collaboration represents a strategic alignment between the solidity of traditional finance and the innovation offered by Solana’s open infrastructure.

Crypto.com highlights its institutional tools for treasury management, while STSS confirms its intention to use its corporate treasury to support the development of the ecosystem and promote a responsible deployment of digital assets.

The context: the growing demand for digital assets as a safe haven

The partnership between Crypto.com and Sharps Technology fits into a context of growing attention towards digital assets as tools for protection against economic instability and public debt.

In the United States, concerns about fiscal policy and national debt – which has exceeded 37.6 trillion dollars, with an average share per household over 95,000 dollars – are fueling the narrative of cryptocurrencies as a safe haven.

Jim Cramer’s Opinions and the Cryptocurrency Debate

In this scenario, the statements of Jim Cramer, well-known host of Mad Money on CNBC, have had a significant impact.

Cramer recently urged his followers to “buy crypto,” emphasizing how cryptocurrencies can represent a form of insurance against the growing public debt.

Despite having had a fluctuating relationship with the sector in the past – between purchases, sales, and moments of skepticism – Cramer acknowledged the resilience of digital assets, stating that “you can’t kill it” and describing the recent rebound of cryptocurrencies as “a remarkable comeback.”

According to Cramer, bitcoin, ethereum, and some other cryptocurrencies deserve a place in investors’ portfolios, especially in a context of growing distrust towards the government’s fiscal management.

Although some critics point out the so-called “Inverse Cramer effect,” where assets supported by Cramer tend to decline, his endorsement reflects a broader debate on the ability of digital currencies to offer real protection against sovereign debt risks.

Solana, liquidity and innovation: future prospects

The management of the treasury of over 400 million dollars in SOL by STSS, entrusted to the infrastructure of Crypto.com, represents a prime example of how companies are adopting innovative strategies to enhance their digital assets and support the development of blockchain ecosystems.

Responsible Development and Ecosystem Growth

The approach of STSS, aimed at using the corporate treasury to finance native Solana projects and generate yield, fits into a vision of sustainable and responsible growth.

The collaboration with Crypto.com, thanks to institutional custody services and advanced execution capabilities, allows for maximizing security and efficiency in asset management, while simultaneously promoting the expansion of onchain liquidity.

Expansion of Institutional Access

The integration of selected projects through qualified custodians represents a further step towards expanding institutional access to the Solana network.

This element is crucial for attracting new capital and strengthening Solana’s position as one of the most dynamic and innovative blockchain ecosystems on the global scene.

Conclusions: A New Paradigm for Digital Asset Management

The partnership between Crypto.com and Sharps Technology marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital asset management and the promotion of onchain liquidity.

In an economic context characterized by uncertainty and a growing demand for alternative investment instruments, initiatives like this help consolidate the role of cryptocurrencies as strategic assets for capital protection and the growth of financial innovation.

Solana, thanks to the support of institutional operators and the adoption of advanced custody solutions, remains at the center of attention for investors and companies looking towards the future of digital finance.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/30/crypto-com-and-sharps-technology-new-alliance-for-solana-treasury-management-and-liquidity-growth/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01223-5.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.0641-3.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003927-4.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.45386+2.05%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.005721-22.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003927-4.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.432-9.17%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001538+1.18%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003236-13.01%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,441.39
$101,441.39$101,441.39

-0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,397.56
$3,397.56$3,397.56

-0.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.69
$152.69$152.69

-1.93%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3366
$2.3366$2.3366

-1.33%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10921
$0.10921$0.10921

+2.05%