ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Mongolia to join data center frenzy with Chinggis Khaan sovereign wealth fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – A general aerial view shows houses and Yurts in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on June 25, 2024. Hector Retamal | Afp | Getty Images Mongolia, long reliant on mining, plans to build data centers powered by renewable energy as it prepares its first sovereign wealth fund aimed at channeling its mineral wealth to social welfare and infrastructure. “We have a massive land with a very favorable climate for activities like [hosting] data centers,” Temuulen Bayaraa, CEO of the sovereign fund, told CNBC on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore on Friday. The landlocked East Asian nation is developing special economic zones dedicated for data centers, she added, referring to the Hunnu City that is envisioned as a smart, sustainable urban city. The Chinggis Khaan Sovereign Wealth Fund, established by law in April last year, has $1.4 billion in reserves and seeks to tap global demand for computing power and clean energy. Its investment strategy is still pending the government’s review and final approval. A host of Asian countries have accelerated efforts to develop data centers this year amid growing demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Japan, Singapore and Malaysia have ramped up investments in building out their data center capacity. The recent explosion in AI workloads globally requires vast computing power, electrical power, cooling and networking infrastructure. Goldman Sachs expects global power demand from data centers to rise 50% by 2027 and by as much as 165% by 2030. Aside from data centers, part of the fund’s returns will also be used to build “mega-scaled” renewable energy power grids and projects, as part of the country’s efforts to boost green energy exports to neighboring countries, Bayaraa said. Mongolia, sandwiched between Russia and China, has upgraded its ties with both superpowers to the level of “comprehensive… The post Mongolia to join data center frenzy with Chinggis Khaan sovereign wealth fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – A general aerial view shows houses and Yurts in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on June 25, 2024. Hector Retamal | Afp | Getty Images Mongolia, long reliant on mining, plans to build data centers powered by renewable energy as it prepares its first sovereign wealth fund aimed at channeling its mineral wealth to social welfare and infrastructure. “We have a massive land with a very favorable climate for activities like [hosting] data centers,” Temuulen Bayaraa, CEO of the sovereign fund, told CNBC on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore on Friday. The landlocked East Asian nation is developing special economic zones dedicated for data centers, she added, referring to the Hunnu City that is envisioned as a smart, sustainable urban city. The Chinggis Khaan Sovereign Wealth Fund, established by law in April last year, has $1.4 billion in reserves and seeks to tap global demand for computing power and clean energy. Its investment strategy is still pending the government’s review and final approval. A host of Asian countries have accelerated efforts to develop data centers this year amid growing demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Japan, Singapore and Malaysia have ramped up investments in building out their data center capacity. The recent explosion in AI workloads globally requires vast computing power, electrical power, cooling and networking infrastructure. Goldman Sachs expects global power demand from data centers to rise 50% by 2027 and by as much as 165% by 2030. Aside from data centers, part of the fund’s returns will also be used to build “mega-scaled” renewable energy power grids and projects, as part of the country’s efforts to boost green energy exports to neighboring countries, Bayaraa said. Mongolia, sandwiched between Russia and China, has upgraded its ties with both superpowers to the level of “comprehensive…

Mongolia to join data center frenzy with Chinggis Khaan sovereign wealth fund

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 14:47
FUND
FUND$0.022+60.11%
COM
COM$0.00591-0.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0218-5.62%
Outlanders
LAND$0.0004871+3.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.005278-0.41%

TOPSHOT – A general aerial view shows houses and Yurts in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on June 25, 2024.

Hector Retamal | Afp | Getty Images

Mongolia, long reliant on mining, plans to build data centers powered by renewable energy as it prepares its first sovereign wealth fund aimed at channeling its mineral wealth to social welfare and infrastructure.

“We have a massive land with a very favorable climate for activities like [hosting] data centers,” Temuulen Bayaraa, CEO of the sovereign fund, told CNBC on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore on Friday.

The landlocked East Asian nation is developing special economic zones dedicated for data centers, she added, referring to the Hunnu City that is envisioned as a smart, sustainable urban city.

The Chinggis Khaan Sovereign Wealth Fund, established by law in April last year, has $1.4 billion in reserves and seeks to tap global demand for computing power and clean energy. Its investment strategy is still pending the government’s review and final approval.

A host of Asian countries have accelerated efforts to develop data centers this year amid growing demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Japan, Singapore and Malaysia have ramped up investments in building out their data center capacity.

The recent explosion in AI workloads globally requires vast computing power, electrical power, cooling and networking infrastructure. Goldman Sachs expects global power demand from data centers to rise 50% by 2027 and by as much as 165% by 2030.

Aside from data centers, part of the fund’s returns will also be used to build “mega-scaled” renewable energy power grids and projects, as part of the country’s efforts to boost green energy exports to neighboring countries, Bayaraa said. Mongolia, sandwiched between Russia and China, has upgraded its ties with both superpowers to the level of “comprehensive strategic partnerships” in recent years.

The plan comes as the Mongolian government pledged to boost the share of renewable energy, especially wind and solar power, in the country’s electricity capacity to 30% by 2030, up from 18.3% in 2023.

The fund’s investment strategies will also center on countering risks associated with price fluctuations in commodities, Bayaraa said, as the funds’ sources are “very dependent on commodities.” The Chinggis Fund is managed by Erdenes Mongol, a government-owned holding company that owns a share in the country’s mining assets.

The sparsely-populated country, with just about 3.5 million residents, has benefited from a boom in prices for its rich supplies of critical minerals, including coal, copper, uranium and rare-earth elements.

Rebuilding trust

The Mongolian government has been under growing pressure to distribute its mineral wealth among its people and put an end to corruption in the sector. Anti-corruption protests in its capital, Ulaanbaatar, earlier this year forced Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai to step down as prime minister.

“People didn’t feel like mining contributed to the wealth, betterment of their livelihoods while eroding the natural resources. But now the sovereign wealth fund is positioned in a way to rebuild that trust,” Bayaraa said.

The fund will play a central role in the country’s development plan aimed at providing more transparency and equity in wealth distribution, she added, by pulling in mineral wealth to be “managed and disbursed in a ring-fenced manner to support people, their educational needs, financing, educational, healthcare and housing needs.”

“The critical work is to build a governance model [for the fund],” she added. Citizens will be able to access on an app details of the fund’s sources, allocation and balance. “It’s very targeted intervention for expanding middle class, pushing labor market participation,” she said.

The fund’s leader plans to hire members of the Mongolian diaspora with experience in the banking, investment, and wealth management industries to return home and help manage the fund.

“For the longest time, Mongolia has been attracting investment into Mongolia. For the first day, we are becoming an investor to contribute to the global agenda,” Bayaraa said.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/06/mongolia-data-center-sovereign-wealth-fund-infra-projects.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01223-5.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.0641-3.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003927-4.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.45386+2.05%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.005721-22.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003927-4.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.432-9.17%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001538+1.18%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003236-13.01%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,508.40
$101,508.40$101,508.40

-0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,399.98
$3,399.98$3,399.98

-0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.06
$153.06$153.06

-1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3361
$2.3361$2.3361

-1.35%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10859
$0.10859$0.10859

+1.47%