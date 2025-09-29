MiningStore secures $3.4 million in loan to accelerate expansion to 62.5MW

PANews reported on September 29th that, according to PR Newswire, mining company MiningStore announced it has received a three-year, $3.4 million loan from the Millennium Infrastructure Fund to build a 5MW water-cooled Bitcoin mining facility in MISO, expandable to 10MW. The facility is scheduled to begin operations on December 1, 2025. The company expects its total operating capacity to reach 62.5MW by December 2025, a 45% increase from six months prior. Its strategy also includes expanding its 5MW air-cooled capacity in the SPP market, leveraging lower SPP electricity prices and MISO's stable baseload to mitigate the risk of power outages. MiningStore currently has seven operational facilities and plans to bring four more online this year. It is now open for institutional and individual hosting.