ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Microsoft hikes Xbox game pass price as console costs jump again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft Corp. is upgrading its Xbox Game Pass subscription service with an expanded catalog and perks, while raising the price of the top-tier plan by 50%. “As we continue to evolve Xbox Game Pass, we’re focused on delivering more value, more benefits, and more great games across every plan,” the company said in a statement Wednesday. The price of the highest Game Pass subscription tier, called Ultimate, will rise by $10 to $30 a month. Subscribers will get access to more than 400 games, a broader selection of titles on release day and better cloud streaming quality. Prices for the service’s other two tiers, renamed Essential and Premium, will remain the same while they receive upgrades. Game Pass had 34 million subscribers in 2024 and sales of nearly $5 billion in fiscal 2025 Xbox is focusing on Game Pass as it de-emphasizes the importance of its console amid shrinking sales. Xbox’s goal is to distribute its expanding network of content and services across multiple devices, including PCs, smartphones and smart TVs. Its new advertising campaigns invite gamers to play wherever they can, and especially through Game Pass. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023 for $69 billion was seen as a way to bolster Game Pass with a large library of new games. Microsoft increases console prices for the second time this year Cryptopolitan reported previouly Xbox consoles are also about to cost more in the U.S., and Microsoft says it’s not random. Starting this month, the company is bumping up the retail prices of all major Xbox models. Gamers outside the U.S. won’t feel a thing. The company said that prices in other countries will stay the same. Accessories like controllers and headsets also won’t change. But if you’re in the U.S., and you’re planning to buy a new… The post Microsoft hikes Xbox game pass price as console costs jump again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft Corp. is upgrading its Xbox Game Pass subscription service with an expanded catalog and perks, while raising the price of the top-tier plan by 50%. “As we continue to evolve Xbox Game Pass, we’re focused on delivering more value, more benefits, and more great games across every plan,” the company said in a statement Wednesday. The price of the highest Game Pass subscription tier, called Ultimate, will rise by $10 to $30 a month. Subscribers will get access to more than 400 games, a broader selection of titles on release day and better cloud streaming quality. Prices for the service’s other two tiers, renamed Essential and Premium, will remain the same while they receive upgrades. Game Pass had 34 million subscribers in 2024 and sales of nearly $5 billion in fiscal 2025 Xbox is focusing on Game Pass as it de-emphasizes the importance of its console amid shrinking sales. Xbox’s goal is to distribute its expanding network of content and services across multiple devices, including PCs, smartphones and smart TVs. Its new advertising campaigns invite gamers to play wherever they can, and especially through Game Pass. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023 for $69 billion was seen as a way to bolster Game Pass with a large library of new games. Microsoft increases console prices for the second time this year Cryptopolitan reported previouly Xbox consoles are also about to cost more in the U.S., and Microsoft says it’s not random. Starting this month, the company is bumping up the retail prices of all major Xbox models. Gamers outside the U.S. won’t feel a thing. The company said that prices in other countries will stay the same. Accessories like controllers and headsets also won’t change. But if you’re in the U.S., and you’re planning to buy a new…

Microsoft hikes Xbox game pass price as console costs jump again

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:16
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.3977-0.02%
COM
COM$0.005899+0.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00392-4.27%
RISE
RISE$0.007755-1.61%

Microsoft Corp. is upgrading its Xbox Game Pass subscription service with an expanded catalog and perks, while raising the price of the top-tier plan by 50%.

“As we continue to evolve Xbox Game Pass, we’re focused on delivering more value, more benefits, and more great games across every plan,” the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The price of the highest Game Pass subscription tier, called Ultimate, will rise by $10 to $30 a month. Subscribers will get access to more than 400 games, a broader selection of titles on release day and better cloud streaming quality. Prices for the service’s other two tiers, renamed Essential and Premium, will remain the same while they receive upgrades.

Game Pass had 34 million subscribers in 2024 and sales of nearly $5 billion in fiscal 2025

Xbox is focusing on Game Pass as it de-emphasizes the importance of its console amid shrinking sales. Xbox’s goal is to distribute its expanding network of content and services across multiple devices, including PCs, smartphones and smart TVs. Its new advertising campaigns invite gamers to play wherever they can, and especially through Game Pass.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023 for $69 billion was seen as a way to bolster Game Pass with a large library of new games.

Microsoft increases console prices for the second time this year

Cryptopolitan reported previouly Xbox consoles are also about to cost more in the U.S., and Microsoft says it’s not random. Starting this month, the company is bumping up the retail prices of all major Xbox models.

Gamers outside the U.S. won’t feel a thing. The company said that prices in other countries will stay the same. Accessories like controllers and headsets also won’t change. But if you’re in the U.S., and you’re planning to buy a new console, you’ll need to pay more. The hike affects every model. And this isn’t the first time, Microsoft already raised U.S. Xbox prices earlier this year.

The Xbox Series S is now $399, up from $379. The 1TB version costs $449. The Xbox Series X Digital model moves to $599, while the version with a disc drive is $649.

If you want the 2TB option, you’re looking at $799. That one’s up $70 from its previous price of $729. These changes were quietly posted in a PDF on Microsoft’s official site.

Industry-wide price increases follow tariff policy

Sony and Nintendo have also raised prices in the U.S. around the same time, right after Trump’s tariff policy took effect again. It’s not a coincidence.

Trump, who’s now back in the White House, reimposed tariffs this year on multiple countries. The goal was to bring manufacturing back to America. However it is resulting in more expensive gaming hardware for Americans.

On its site, Microsoft said, “We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration.” Still, for buyers, it means spending more, again.

Last year, the US Federal Trade Commission raised concerns over price increases to Microsoft Corp.’s video game subscription service in an appeals court filing.

This followed Microsoft’s announcement that it will raise the price of its Game Pass Ultimate to $20 a month from $17. It’s also discontinued its $11-a-month Console Game Pass, which forced players to either pay 81% more to switch to Game Pass Ultimate or accept a “degraded product,” the FTC said in a filing Thursday with the Ninth Circuit Court in San Francisco.

“Microsoft’s price increases and product degradation, combined with Microsoft’s reduced investments in output and product quality via employee layoffs, are the hallmarks of a firm exercising market power post-merger,” the FTC wrote.

This time Microsoft is not spelling out Donald Trump’s name, but they’re making it clear “changes in the macroeconomic environment”, set in motion during his first term, are behind the move.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/microsoft-hikes-xbox-game-pass-price/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01223-5.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.0641-3.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003927-4.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.45386+2.05%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.005721-22.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003927-4.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.432-9.17%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001538+1.18%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003236-13.01%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,483.95
$101,483.95$101,483.95

-0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,394.50
$3,394.50$3,394.50

-0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.92
$152.92$152.92

-1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3340
$2.3340$2.3340

-1.43%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10845
$0.10845$0.10845

+1.34%