Michael Saylor Says “No New Orange Dots” Pausing Bitcoin Buys as Holdings Hit Record $79B

Michael Saylor hinted that Strategy would not be making its routine Bitcoin purchase this week. The announcement comes as the company’s holdings reached $79 billion in BTC value.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Pauses Bitcoin Accumulation

In a recent X post, Michael Saylor told followers there would be “no new orange dots this week,” a phrase now associated with his company’s BTC buys. Instead, he described the halt as a $79 billion reminder of the power of long-term holding.

The pause followed Strategy’s acquisition of BTC worth $22.1 million, purchased at an average of $113,048 per coin. That brought its total stash to 640,031 BTC, bought for $47.35 billion at an average price of $73,983.

It is also worth mentioning that the Michael Saylor firm’s last pause was back in July. The company reaffirmed that the strategy remains one of long-term accumulation, even if it occasionally takes breaks around earnings or market adjustments.

This comes as Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings, boosted by the asset’s new all-time high, reach a valuation of $79.4 billion. That figure is nearly double what it was in 2024. The firm also surpassed the market capitalization of major banks, including Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and BNY Mellon.

Michael Saylor emphasized the growth journey, recalling that the firm began with just $250 million in Bitcoin and an initial unrealized loss of $40 million. In the past seven weeks alone, the firm added over 11,00 BTC, maintaining its position as the largest corporate Bitcoin treasury. Its holdings now account for 3% of the coin’s circulating supply

Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT) Hit $150 billion Valuation

A new report by VanEck revealed that institutional crypto treasuries now hold approximately $150 billion in assets. Much of this growth is tied to Ethereum and Solana allocations, which are attracting fresh capital despite recent volatility.

Even though blockchain revenues decreased 16% month over month as a result of decreasing market volatility, the report noted that institutional investors are still holding ETH.

In recent treasury moves, BitMine made an ETH buy worth $1 billion. They added 234,846 ETH to bring its total to 2.65 million tokens valued at around $11 billion. They are the largest corporate ETH treasury worldwide.

Notably, VanEck warned in the report that increasing ETH staking could dilute rewards for smaller investors. They, however, noted the overall trend reflects institutional conviction in crypto’s role in long-term portfolio strategies.

Meanwhile, Nasdaq Asia’s AI-driven VisionSys unveiled a Solana treasury strategy worth $2 billion, with $500 million already allocated in its first phase. The plan, executed via Marinade Finance, highlights Solana’s growth.