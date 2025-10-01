ExchangeDEX+
Michael Saylor Reveals Strategy’s $1 Trillion Bitcoin Endgame

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:01
According to Strategy executive chairman, Michael Saylor, the company has an ambitious vision for its Bitcoin strategy. Saylor compared Bitcoin to historic breakthroughs such as fire, electricity, and oil, calling it the next stage of digital energy.

Strategy’s Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Endgame Aims to Redefine Corporate Treasuries

In a recent discussion with Bitcoin Magazine, Saylor said the “endgame” is to accumulate a trillion dollars’ worth of Bitcoin and expand from there. According to Saylor, Bitcoin represents property, capital, and energy in cyberspace, offering a way to transfer value through time and space.

Saylor stressed that governments and corporations are only beginning to understand this shift. He noted that 95% of decision makers in finance still do not grasp the concept of digital energy. For him, this misunderstanding is an opportunity. Those who recognize Bitcoin early stand to benefit the most before widespread adoption takes hold.

Strategy has become the most prominent corporate Bitcoin treasury. Saylor explained that his company started this trend in 2020 and has inspired many others to follow. He also credited Bitcoin for Strategy’s overall outperformance.

He said the number of publicly traded firms holding Bitcoin has grown from a handful to more than 180 today. The Strategy chairman believes this number will rise to thousands as more companies shift their balance sheets to hold Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

Strategy Chairman Foresees Tech Giants Embedding Bitcoin Despite Ongoing Skepticism

The Strategy chairman expects firms like Apple, Google, and Microsoft to eventually embed Bitcoin support directly into operating systems and hardware. In his view, that would be a major sign of mainstream adoption. Saylor has even predicted that Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 forever.

Saylor acknowledged that criticism and doubt are constant in Bitcoin’s journey. He compared this skepticism to resistance seen with other paradigm shifts such as electricity and nuclear power. According to him, critics appear at every price milestone, but the coin continues to grow regardless.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Push Strengthens Bitcoin Network and Spreads Wealth

On concerns that corporations crowd out individual investors, Saylor dismissed the idea. He pointed out that individuals gained $1.8 trillion in the value of their holdings since corporations like Strategy and BlackRock began buying Bitcoin.

He argued that corporate adoption strengthens the network and it’s rewarding early investors. Strategy recently bought more Bitcoin to continue with this approach.

The Strategy chairman also emphasized that Bitcoin custody is easier and more decentralized than gold. According to him, individuals, companies, and governments can hold their own BTC reserves. Saylor said even if only banks and governments held Bitcoin, it would still be far more decentralized than the gold standard.

For Saylor, Bitcoin represents hope. He believes it offers humanity a new foundation of economic integrity and energy. Strategy’s trillion-dollar goal, he said, is not just about corporate success but about powering a global system of trust.

Source: https://coingape.com/michael-saylor-reveals-strategys-1-trillion-bitcoin-endgame/

