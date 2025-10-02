Metaplanet Surpasses Bitcoin Standard Treasury with $600M Bitcoin Buy

TLDR

Metaplanet has acquired an additional 5,268 Bitcoin worth $600 million, increasing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC.

The company’s latest purchase has made it the fourth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, surpassing Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company.

Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings are now valued at $3.6 billion, acquired at an average price of $108,000 per coin.

The company’s Bitcoin strategy has generated an unrealized profit of over 7.5%.

Metaplanet’s BTC Yield peaked at 309.8% in late 2024, reflecting rapid Bitcoin accumulation.

Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed investment company, has acquired an additional 5,268 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $600 million. This purchase brings Metaplanet’s total holdings to 30,823 BTC, making it the fourth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. The move surpasses Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Acquisition Strategy

Metaplanet’s recent Bitcoin purchase was made at an average price of 17.39 million Japanese yen, or $116,000 per coin. The company has now amassed Bitcoin holdings worth $3.6 billion. These acquisitions have been made at an average price of around $108,000 per coin.

Since April 2024, Metaplanet has steadily increased its Bitcoin holdings. The company’s strategy has set it apart from other corporate Bitcoin buyers, achieving rapid growth. Its Bitcoin portfolio has already produced an unrealized profit of over 7.5%.

Metaplanet’s BTC Yield, a metric tracking the percentage change in Bitcoin holdings per share, soared to 309.8% in late 2024. This indicates the company’s aggressive accumulation strategy outpaced its share dilution during that period. However, by 2025, BTC Yield stabilized at 33%, suggesting a slower rate of Bitcoin accumulation.

The stabilization of BTC Yield in 2025 indicates that Metaplanet continues to acquire Bitcoin, but at a more measured pace. Despite the slowdown, the company remains a significant player in the corporate Bitcoin holdings space. Metaplanet’s strategy, which focuses on long-term growth, underscores its confidence in Bitcoin’s potential.

Bitcoin Treasuries and the Growing Corporate Holdings

BitcoinTreasuries.NET data indicate that public companies collectively hold over 1 million Bitcoin, worth approximately $116 billion. This accounts for approximately 4.7% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Metaplanet’s recent purchase strengthens its position among corporate Bitcoin holders.

In addition to Bitcoin, altcoin-based treasuries are gaining momentum. Ether-based treasuries hold 12.14 million ETH, valued at $52 billion, while Solana-based treasuries have 20.92 million SOL, worth $4.55 billion.

