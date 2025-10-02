Metaplanet Becomes 4th Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder

Japanese investment company Metaplanet has acquired an additional 5,268 Bitcoin, worth roughly $600 million at current market prices.

Metaplanet announced on Wednesday that its latest purchase has brought its total Bitcoin (BTC) holdings to 30,823 BTC. The move catapulted the Tokyo-listed company to the fourth spot among corporate Bitcoin holders, overtaking the Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data.

The latest purchase was made at an average price of 17.39 million Japanese yen (about $116,000), with an aggregate total of $600 million. With the latest purchase, its total holdings ballooned to $3.6 billion, acquired at an average price of around $108,000 per coin.

BitcoinTreasuries.NET data shows that the company’s Bitcoin strategy has already generated an unrealized profit of over 7.5%.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Yield ballooned to 300% late 2024

Metaplanet started adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet in April 2024 and scaled faster than nearly every other corporate Bitcoin holder.

The filing shows that its BTC Yield rose as high as 309.8% in late 2024 before stabilizing to 33% this year. BTC Yield tracks the percentage change in the ratio of total Bitcoin holdings to fully diluted shares. This gives investors a clearer view of how much Bitcoin backs each share.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Yield jumped to over 300% late 2024. Source: Metaplanet

A 309% BTC Yield shows that the speed of Metaplanet’s Bitcoin accumulation far outpaced its share dilution. At the time, each share had more than three times the Bitcoin exposure than when it started.

Despite the rapid accumulation speed in late 2024, the metric stabilized at 33% in 2025, suggesting that while the company is still acquiring Bitcoin, the growth in per-share exposure has slowed.

Public companies hold 1 million Bitcoin

BitcoinTreasuries.NET data shows that public companies hold over 1 million Bitcoin, worth about $116 billion. This accounts for about 4.7% of the asset’s total supply.

Overall, Bitcoin in treasuries, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), governments, exchanges and private companies has reached 3.8 million BTC, worth $442 billion.

Altcoin-based treasuries have also gained traction. Ether (ETH)-based treasuries, including reserve entities and ETFs, hold 12.14 million ETH, worth $52 billion, according to data tracker Strategic ETH Reserve.

On the other hand, Solana (SOL)-based treasuries have reached 20.92 million SOL, worth about $4.55 billion, according to Strategic SOL Reserve data.

