MetaMask to distribute $30 million in LINEA token rewards

Key Takeaways
- MetaMask introduces an onchain rewards program with $30 million in LINEA token incentives to strengthen community engagement.
- MetaMask has not yet disclosed eligibility details.
MetaMask, a crypto wallet provider, announced an upcoming onchain rewards program that will distribute over $30 million in LINEA token incentives during its first season.
The wallet has continued expanding beyond basic wallet transactions, integrating features such as swaps, staking, and portfolio management. The company has also made it easier for users to claim eligible tokens directly within the MetaMask Portfolio interface.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metamask-airdrop-point-system-linea-users-bonus/