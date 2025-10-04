MARA’s Bitcoin Holdings Grow, Monthly Mining Hits 736 BTC

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) boosts Bitcoin holdings to 52,850 BTC worth $6.4B, mining 736 BTC in September amid rising difficulty.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) has strengthened its position as the world’s largest publicly listed Bitcoin miner. The company revealed that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to 52,850 BTC – which were valued at $6.4 billion – in its September production update. The rise is a net addition of 373 BTC for the month and indicates further growth in a highly competitive mining environment.

MARA Maintains Lead in Global Bitcoin Mining

MARA mined a total of 736 BTC in September, with a value of almost $88.6 million. The output represented a 4.4% increase from the amount of August with 705 BTC, and accounted for 5.2% of all the Bitcoin rewards that were given to miners around the world. These numbers, including transaction fees, cement MARA’s dominance among former Bitcoin color of miners which are publicly traded.

Related Reading: Mara Holdings Plans $1B Note Sale to Accelerate Bitcoin Accumulation | Live Bitcoin News

However, MARA made it clear that its treasury figures also cover Bitcoin pledged, loaned and actively managed as collateral. Even with these revisions, it has more than any competitor, and the name stands as the threshold for industrial-scale mining performance.

The company credited its growth to operational resiliency. Global mining difficulty increased 9% in September, which brought the hashrate levels to new highs. Despite this, MARA managed to raise its energised hashrate by 1% up to 60.4 EH/s. More efficient performance and uptime Management stated increased production in challenging conditions were due to incremental efficiency gains and optimized uptime.

Fred Thiel, MARA’s chairman and CEO, stressed the need for consistency. “Mainly this is growth in production, underlining our ability to execute consistently, though it’s getting more difficult to do so,” he said in the update.

Investors Monitor Stock Moves and Treasury Expansion

MARA’s stock performance has continued to reflect the fluctuations of the cryptocurrency market of Bitcoin. Price movements closely follow mining developments and infrastructure expansion plans. Therefore, investors view the firm as a popular proxy for digital asset mining. Analysts note that any increase in energized hashrate or treasury allocation has a direct effect on investor sentiment.

In 2025, MARA adopted an aggressive treasury expansion strategy. Earlier this year, it raised $950 million to buy more Bitcoin, showing it believes in digital assets in the long run. That purchase led to not only positioning the company as a miner but also as a corporate-scale holder by mixing infrastructure with treasury management.

The company’s dual approach of both scaling up mining operations and amassing a substantial Bitcoin reserve reflects a larger corporate interest in Blockchain-focused assets. Observers suggest that the performance of MARA shows the industrialization of mining as capital-intensive companies pull ahead of smaller players.

Broader market consequences are emerging. As MARA is flourishing with increasing institutional interest, the smaller miners are under increasing pressure. Escalating operational costs and increasing compliance requirements pose a barrier to the weaker players.

Ultimately, the ability of the firm to weather difficulty adjustments, increase treasury holdings, and attract investor confidence illustrates the leadership role. Its growth strategy gives an indication of how industrial miners might influence the future of the Bitcoin supply and the liquidity of the market.

The post MARA’s Bitcoin Holdings Grow, Monthly Mining Hits 736 BTC appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.