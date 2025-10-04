MARA, the company with the second largest Bitcoin treasury, announced the addition of BTC to its portfolio! Here are the details.

US-based crypto mining company Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) added 373 BTC to its portfolio in September, bringing its total holdings to 52,850 BTC. The company's current reserves are worth approximately $6.4 billion. MARA's Bitcoin Assets Reach $6.4 Billion According to MARA’s monthly production report, 736 BTC ($88.6 million) were produced in September, a 4.4% increase […]
