TLDR: MARA mined 736 BTC in September, a 4% increase from August, while global hashrate rose 9% month over month. Total Bitcoin holdings for MARA reached 52,850 BTC, reflecting the company's managed and collateralized digital assets. Mining fleet delivered 218 blocks in September, a 5% increase compared with August, despite rising network difficulty. MARA reported uptime of 99% across facilities, with Texas and Ohio sites pushing toward full operational capacity.

MARA Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Past 52,000 BTC as September Mining Hits 736 Coins: Report

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/04 04:26
TLDR:

  • MARA mined 736 BTC in September, a 4% increase from August, while global hashrate rose 9% month over month.
  • Total Bitcoin holdings for MARA reached 52,850 BTC, reflecting the company’s managed and collateralized digital assets.
  • Mining fleet delivered 218 blocks in September, a 5% increase compared with August, despite rising network difficulty.
  • MARA reported uptime of 99% across facilities, with Texas and Ohio sites pushing toward full operational capacity.

MARA Holdings has reported steady growth in its Bitcoin mining operations. The company confirmed an increase in mined output and a larger overall Bitcoin reserve. This came despite a tougher mining environment and a higher global hashrate. 

Executives pointed to reliable uptime across facilities and new capacity in Texas and Ohio. The announcement was shared through a company release and social media updates.

MARA Bitcoin Production Rises to 736 BTC

MARA produced 736 Bitcoin in September, according to its announcement published on October 3, 2025. That marked a 4 percent increase from August when the company produced 705 BTC. 

Treasury Edge, a market account tracking corporate holdings, noted in a post that the company now controls 52,850 BTC.

The production came from 218 blocks mined during the month. That was up 5 percent from the 208 blocks produced in August. Daily averages also improved, with 24.5 BTC generated each day in September compared with 22.7 BTC in August.

The company’s share of network rewards increased to 5.2 percent. Transaction fees contributed less than 1 percent of overall rewards. MARA confirmed that the 52,850 BTC held includes coins loaned, managed, or pledged as collateral.

CEO Fred Thiel said mining operations held up even as global hashrate grew 9 percent to more than 1,030 exahash per second. He stated that consistency in performance demonstrated the company’s ability to scale and maintain uptime despite tougher mining conditions.

Operational Uptime and Expansion at Texas and Ohio Sites

MARA reported 99 percent uptime across its fleet during September. The company added that temporary outages in Garden City were linked to weather events. 

Operations at the Texas wind farm reached full deployment, with all miners and containers connected to the grid. MARA expects the site to be at full capacity before the end of the fourth quarter.

In Ohio, the Hannibal site reached 100 percent of planned power capacity with 86 megawatts active. The company is working to add another 14 megawatts by the end of the year. Thiel noted that taking full control of the facility improved uptime and efficiency, helping deliver higher output.

Energized hashrate rose to 60.4 exahash per second, a 1 percent gain from August. The company continues to expand capacity in line with growing difficulty across the Bitcoin network

MARA stressed that its ability to improve output while maintaining uptime shows the resilience of its infrastructure strategy.

These updates reflect ongoing progress in scaling U.S.-based Bitcoin mining at a time when competition remains high. MARA said that its pool-specific data does not include joint ventures, meaning total network contribution is larger when those activities are added.

The post MARA Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Past 52,000 BTC as September Mining Hits 736 Coins: Report appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

