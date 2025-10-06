ExchangeDEX+
The MandalaChain presale has taken a new turn with its second round and is attracting crowds as it approaches the more serious part of the process. The momentum is growing as the project progresses to an objective of building the so-called digital nations- a system that would allow the collaboration of government, business, and individuals […]

MandalaChain Presale Opens to the Public, Driving Early Hype in October 2025

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/06 15:42
The MandalaChain presale has taken a new turn with its second round and is attracting crowds as it approaches the more serious part of the process. The momentum is growing as the project progresses to an objective of building the so-called digital nations- a system that would allow the collaboration of government, business, and individuals to cooperate with the help of blockchain. Already with a strong confidence among early adopters, the platform has already raised 2.3 million dollars with a price per KPG of 0.027 and volume of 5.1 percent sold.

SOURCE:X

Rising Confidence in Round 2 

Round 2 starts well. Tokens are priced at $0.027 each. Active interest and gradually increasing trust in the mission of MandalaChain to connect digital governments and communities is already displayed by the 5.1 % of sales already made. The collection of 2.3 million dollars is an indication of consistent investor confidence, no speculative stampede and is a mark of confidence in the design of the project.

The Round 2 offering is not only concerned with token availability. It is concerned with scaling the trust of the MandalaChain technology stack that focuses on interoperability and data transparency. As the presale progresses, additional participants would be involved in the mission of creating digital infrastructures to be efficient and inclusive of governance.

Early Momentum and Token Value

MandalChain is made up of KPG tokens. They cost $0.027 each and provide access to a network that is focused on cross-chain compatibility, security and identity validation. The sales of 5.1% demonstrated early are a cautious, thoughtful approach by the users, who appreciate stability more than the hype. The fact that the amount of money raised is 2.3 million demonstrates the consistent interest of people who believe in the actual developmental progress and utility. Such funds establish the MandalaChain roadmap of digital-nation infrastructure. Each of the tokens contributes to the establishment of a framework in which institutions and citizens work together in a trusted blockchain.

Creating Digital Nation Infrastructure

The primary objective of MandalaChain is not to sell tokens. It develops interoperable structures, which can be utilized by governments and businesses. The team addresses issues with data integrity, privacy, and digital verification via the development of blockchain-secured cross-border networks. The vision is recapped by the term digital nations: trusted ecosystems, which allow individuals to use online services securely, without losing control and compliance of institutions. The vision is based on privacy, interoperability and transparency.

The Core Stack Moving Forward 

The stack of MandalaChain is aimed at scalability, interoperability, and trust. It adopts the cross-chain connections, quick consensus, and robust identity modules to ensure a smooth exchange of data amongst verified users. The layers construct a decentralized and yet controlled system. The tools do not mean that enterprises and governments lose their standard ways of doing things. The network is also able to connect big digital communities and ensure that the trust remains intact and this is essential to use in the long run. The success of the presale and the 5.1% sold mean the increased confidence in the way these technologies will influence the digital interactions.

Looking Ahead  

With 5.1% KPG selling in Round 2, the public sale is proceeding and MandalaChain has momentum to continue with the subsequent development phases. The fact that over a quarter million dollars were raised demonstrates actual investor confidence in a project that seeks to be a governance base layer of digital business partnership. MandalaChain continues to work on the infrastructure that enables governments, institutions and citizens to interface on reliable, interoperable infrastructures. KPG sale is not mere funding, but the beginning of even a bigger transformation towards decentralized but structured digital integration.  

For more information about $KPG visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mandalachain.io/  

Buy the presale : https://token.mandalachain.io/ 

Twitter/X:  https://twitter.com/MandalaChain 

Telegram:https://t.me/+9NtdP2VucUAyZDhk 

Email:info@mandalachain.io 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

The post MandalaChain Presale Opens to the Public, Driving Early Hype in October 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors.

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​"The most valuable commodity I know of is information." — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan's Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it's not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won't add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone's guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Eric Trump on Tuesday described Bitcoin as a “modern-day gold,” calling it a liquid store of value that can act as a hedge to real estate and other assets. Related Reading: XRP’s Biggest Rally Yet? Analyst Projects $20+ In October 2025 According to reports, the remark came during a TV appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, tied to the launch of American Bitcoin, the mining and treasury firm he helped start. Company Holdings And Strategy Based on public filings and company summaries, American Bitcoin has accumulated 2,443 BTC on its balance sheet. That stash has been valued in the low hundreds of millions of dollars at recent spot prices. The firm mixes large-scale mining with the goal of holding Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, which it says will help it grow both production and asset holdings over time. Eric Trump’s comments were direct. He told viewers that institutions are treating Bitcoin more like a store of value than a fringe idea, and he warned firms that resist blockchain adoption. The tone was strong at times, and the line about Bitcoin being a modern equivalent of gold was used to frame American Bitcoin’s role as both miner and holder.   Eric Trump has said: bitcoin is modern-day gold — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 16, 2025 How The Company Went Public American Bitcoin moved toward a public listing via an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining earlier this year, a deal that kept most of the original shareholders in control and positioned the new entity for a Nasdaq debut. Reports show that mining partner Hut 8 holds a large ownership stake, leaving the Trump family and other backers with a minority share. The listing brought fresh attention and capital to the firm as it began trading under the ticker ABTC. Market watchers say the firm’s public debut highlights two trends: mining companies are trying to grow by both producing and holding Bitcoin, and political ties are bringing more headlines to crypto firms. Some analysts point out that holding large amounts of Bitcoin on the balance sheet exposes a company to price swings, while supporters argue it aligns incentives between miners and investors. Related Reading: Ethereum Bulls Target $8,500 With Big Money Backing The Move – Details Reaction And Possible Risks Based on coverage of the launch, investors have reacted with both enthusiasm and caution. Supporters praise the prospect of a US-based miner that aims to be transparent and aggressive about building a reserve. Critics point to governance questions, possible conflicts tied to high-profile backers, and the usual risks of a volatile asset being held on corporate balance sheets. Eric Trump’s remark that Bitcoin has taken gold’s role in today’s world reflects both his belief in its value and American Bitcoin’s strategy of mining and holding. Whether that view sticks will depend on how investors and institutions respond in the months ahead. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
