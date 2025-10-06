ExchangeDEX+
MandalaChain Presale Goes Live — Why Analysts Call MDL the Next Big Layer-1

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/06 15:38
MandalChain has passed the concept to execution after nearly two years of construction with its community. Its native token, KPG, is currently in public presale in Round 2 – a milestone that will initiate a greater mission of the creation of digital nations and intelligent economies, starting with the creation of one in Indonesia. The objective of the team is not only another blockchain, but a community-driven and purposeful technology digital infrastructure.
SOURCE:X

Round Two Momentum 5.1% Sold and Counting 

There is an increasing interest in the market. In a few days after its launch, the MandalaChain presale sold 5.1 percent of its tokens, which is an indication of good participation levels among early adopters and the general blockchain enthusiasts. Such level of sales is an indicator of trust in the essence of the project, as well as its ability to transform KPG into a multi-utility asset within an environment that unites governance, digital identity, and decentralized infrastructure.  

Round 2 is the round where KPG will be sold at a price of 0.027 per share, and it is a price that is reflective of the initial growth of the project. Over 2.3 million USD has already been collected and this round is one of the critical tests of the level of trust and long-term adoption in the community. The participation plan does not incentivize speculation, but rather real participation, which aids in stabilising the network in terms of tokenomics and governance.

Building From the Ground Up  

The founders of MandalaChain have been working silently to develop an ecosystem based on actual solutions, rather than on glittering generalities, over a period of nearly two years. They have the goal of a Layer-1 blockchain that is application-based and enables sovereign digital economies. With real-world application and governance development, MandalaChain will expand by basing development there on Indonesia, the fastest-digitizing country. National-first approach is used so that the technology would be appropriate to the needs of the population and remain highly scalable and decentralized. MandalaChain facilitates the adoption of social and institutional infrastructure into the chain in the long term in the areas of governance, education, logistics, and finance.

KPG Powered Intelligent Economies

KPG is the basic utility token that drives the MandalaChain ecosystem. It facilitates transactions, it functions as staking collateral and it facilitates participation in governance. With the addition of users, businesses, and local governments, KPG becomes not merely a medium, but a key driver of smart digital economies. Analysts refer to it as a next big Layer-1 candidate since it is useful due to its real-life implementation, rather than speculation. The tokenomics facilitate a sustainable network which promotes the idea of circular value and cross-border interoperability that would allow KPG to fit in the context of the broader Web3 ecosystem.

Indonesia Starts Digital Nations.  

MandalaChain begins in Indonesia but will extend to other parts of the world by collaborating with the local developers, governments and businesses. This is not a plan that just adopts blockchain, but it is a plan to reshape the national infrastructure in the digital age. Being a technological framework and a socio-economic construct, MandalaChain is a cautious measure to incorporate a mix of public-sector objectives with decentralization. Its modular additions allow it to have a layered architecture, which facilitates integrations with other modules, but in a way that does not compromise sovereignty, and this is beneficial to developers and policymakers.

Making History Together  

Lets make history together is not merely a word but it is also the nature of the ethos behind MandalaChain. Each token that is bought, each validator node created and each partnership that is built are individual moves toward the creation of decentralized, intelligent economies based on real-world utility.

The Round 2 presale, where KPG will be sold at $0.027 and 5.1 per cent of tokens are already sold, is not just an investment event but a point of transition in a multi-step mission. Having already raised 2.3 million dollars, the trend of the project is both technologically relevant and useful to the population.

MandalaChain Welcome to the place where digital countries are formed, where communities  

establish governance, and where smart economies start. 

For more information about $KPG visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mandalachain.io/  

Buy the presale : https://token.mandalachain.io/ 

Twitter/X:  https://twitter.com/MandalaChain 

Telegram:https://t.me/+9NtdP2VucUAyZDhk 

Email:info@mandalachain.io 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

The post MandalaChain Presale Goes Live — Why Analysts Call MDL the Next Big Layer-1 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Eric Trump on Tuesday described Bitcoin as a “modern-day gold,” calling it a liquid store of value that can act as a hedge to real estate and other assets. Related Reading: XRP’s Biggest Rally Yet? Analyst Projects $20+ In October 2025 According to reports, the remark came during a TV appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, tied to the launch of American Bitcoin, the mining and treasury firm he helped start. Company Holdings And Strategy Based on public filings and company summaries, American Bitcoin has accumulated 2,443 BTC on its balance sheet. That stash has been valued in the low hundreds of millions of dollars at recent spot prices. The firm mixes large-scale mining with the goal of holding Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, which it says will help it grow both production and asset holdings over time. Eric Trump’s comments were direct. He told viewers that institutions are treating Bitcoin more like a store of value than a fringe idea, and he warned firms that resist blockchain adoption. The tone was strong at times, and the line about Bitcoin being a modern equivalent of gold was used to frame American Bitcoin’s role as both miner and holder.   Eric Trump has said: bitcoin is modern-day gold — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 16, 2025 How The Company Went Public American Bitcoin moved toward a public listing via an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining earlier this year, a deal that kept most of the original shareholders in control and positioned the new entity for a Nasdaq debut. Reports show that mining partner Hut 8 holds a large ownership stake, leaving the Trump family and other backers with a minority share. The listing brought fresh attention and capital to the firm as it began trading under the ticker ABTC. Market watchers say the firm’s public debut highlights two trends: mining companies are trying to grow by both producing and holding Bitcoin, and political ties are bringing more headlines to crypto firms. Some analysts point out that holding large amounts of Bitcoin on the balance sheet exposes a company to price swings, while supporters argue it aligns incentives between miners and investors. Related Reading: Ethereum Bulls Target $8,500 With Big Money Backing The Move – Details Reaction And Possible Risks Based on coverage of the launch, investors have reacted with both enthusiasm and caution. Supporters praise the prospect of a US-based miner that aims to be transparent and aggressive about building a reserve. Critics point to governance questions, possible conflicts tied to high-profile backers, and the usual risks of a volatile asset being held on corporate balance sheets. Eric Trump’s remark that Bitcoin has taken gold’s role in today’s world reflects both his belief in its value and American Bitcoin’s strategy of mining and holding. Whether that view sticks will depend on how investors and institutions respond in the months ahead. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/18 06:00
PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
