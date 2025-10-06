ExchangeDEX+
MandalaChain Leads the List

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:24
The most recent blockchain presales are attracting the attention of investors interested in getting in early. MandalChain (KPG) is at the heart of this hype and it is currently in its second presale. Having sold 5.1 percent of tokens and raised 2.3 million dollars, MandalaChain is a top presale in October with its combination of technical innovation and flexible regulation.

Gaining ground in MandalaChain (KPG) Round 

MandalaChain is one of the most competitive players in the presale market where its Round 2 is priced at 0.027 per KPG. To date, 5.1% of the tokens are sold, and it has raised $2.3million which is an indication that investors are optimistic about its infrastructure and applications. The technical strengths behind the token are its sound technical design serving enterprise and government purposes and not a mere frenzied market activity.

The project proposes a two-way smart-contract architecture that is compatible with EVM and WASM, allowing developers the freedom and efficiency. It allows Ethereum-based dApps to be migrated without issues, and provides high-performance provisions to new WASM projects. All these aspects collectively ensure that the ecosystem is effective and easy to use and adapt to by a large diversity of developers.

Real Application Supporting Developer Environment

MandalChain has a developer-friendly ecosystem that propels its presale. Both EVM and WASM support allow developers to use their more familiar tools and take advantage of the increased performance of WASM. This bi-compatibility reduces the cost to scale of existing dApp projects to grow or migrate to a more productive network.

The framework can also be customized to the needs of enterprises that desire to create smart contracts that do not compromise performance. Since blockchain automation is more and more embraced by governments and companies, MandalaChain can address numerous functional requirements. The trend in sales -5.1% sold, and 2.3million dollars in donations- demonstrated that usefulness to the developer is the motivator of early purchasing.

Sovereign Chain Infrastructure Institutional Interest

The sovereign chain infrastructure of MandalaChain enables it to be unique in Layer-1 and Layer-2 presales. It allows governments and businesses to create their own blockchains, which are fully compatible with the MandalaChain main chain, but still offer local regulatory flexibility, customizable governance and regional performance.

The sovereign chains are autonomous but not independent as they combine decentralization and supervision. The design is attractive to the organizations that feel unsafe in completely public blockchains but desire blockchain within their existing systems. It is this combination of control and connectivity that continues to appeal to buyers in Round 2.

Enterprise Readiness and interoperability

The interoperability model is another factor that makes MandalaChain demandable as it can be connected to other blockchains. The framework preserves the sovereign chains intact and quick in a time when cross-chain communication is one of its fundamentals but opens them to outside networks.

Interoperability reduces the friction between the private and the public blockchains and thus MandalaChain is a flexible hub in most of the digital economies. Having already collected 2.3 million dollars, investors regard it as a viable solution, which addresses the demand of scalable blockchain business-level.

Momentum Reflective Strategic Utility, Early

The development of MandalaChain presales is less localized: MandalaChain investors are interested in projects with both technical and institutional development. Round 2 provides early adopters with a token satisfying enterprise infrastructure, innovation by developers and interoperability. Having sold 5.1% it is an indication of a rational market response and not hype.

The roadmap developed by MandalaChain, as well as its compliance with regulatory and operational standards, is what makes it unique in comparison with other token sales in October. The figures, 0.027 per KPG, 5.1% sold and 2.3 million dollars raised are very encouraging to the investors and are indicators of actual utility.

At this stage, the Round 2 presale of MandalaChain is a good opportunity to have blockchain that is publicly available and enterprise-friendly. This is why it is the first on the list of must-buy presale tokens in October of 2025: its good technology, consistent development, and definite scaling agenda have justified this.

For more information about $KPG visit the links below:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/best-presale-tokens-to-buy-in-october-2025-mandalachain-leads-the-list/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Eric Trump on Tuesday described Bitcoin as a “modern-day gold,” calling it a liquid store of value that can act as a hedge to real estate and other assets. Related Reading: XRP’s Biggest Rally Yet? Analyst Projects $20+ In October 2025 According to reports, the remark came during a TV appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, tied to the launch of American Bitcoin, the mining and treasury firm he helped start. Company Holdings And Strategy Based on public filings and company summaries, American Bitcoin has accumulated 2,443 BTC on its balance sheet. That stash has been valued in the low hundreds of millions of dollars at recent spot prices. The firm mixes large-scale mining with the goal of holding Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, which it says will help it grow both production and asset holdings over time. Eric Trump’s comments were direct. He told viewers that institutions are treating Bitcoin more like a store of value than a fringe idea, and he warned firms that resist blockchain adoption. The tone was strong at times, and the line about Bitcoin being a modern equivalent of gold was used to frame American Bitcoin’s role as both miner and holder.   Eric Trump has said: bitcoin is modern-day gold — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 16, 2025 How The Company Went Public American Bitcoin moved toward a public listing via an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining earlier this year, a deal that kept most of the original shareholders in control and positioned the new entity for a Nasdaq debut. Reports show that mining partner Hut 8 holds a large ownership stake, leaving the Trump family and other backers with a minority share. The listing brought fresh attention and capital to the firm as it began trading under the ticker ABTC. Market watchers say the firm’s public debut highlights two trends: mining companies are trying to grow by both producing and holding Bitcoin, and political ties are bringing more headlines to crypto firms. Some analysts point out that holding large amounts of Bitcoin on the balance sheet exposes a company to price swings, while supporters argue it aligns incentives between miners and investors. Related Reading: Ethereum Bulls Target $8,500 With Big Money Backing The Move – Details Reaction And Possible Risks Based on coverage of the launch, investors have reacted with both enthusiasm and caution. Supporters praise the prospect of a US-based miner that aims to be transparent and aggressive about building a reserve. Critics point to governance questions, possible conflicts tied to high-profile backers, and the usual risks of a volatile asset being held on corporate balance sheets. Eric Trump’s remark that Bitcoin has taken gold’s role in today’s world reflects both his belief in its value and American Bitcoin’s strategy of mining and holding. Whether that view sticks will depend on how investors and institutions respond in the months ahead. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/18 06:00
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
