‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop On Netflix?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 07:34
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey in episode 901 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Netflix’s hit dating series Love Is Blind is back for its ninth season. The show follows 32 singles as they form connections and get engaged without ever seeing each other, all before deciding whether they’ll say “I do.” If you’ve finished the first six episodes, keep reading to see the full release schedule.

In Season 9, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are guiding a new group of bachelors and bachelorettes through the unique dating experiment. Thirty-two contestants, ranging in age from 27 to 41, will first enter the pods to test whether love can be achieved sight unseen. A handful of couples will get engaged without physically seeing each other.

But the real challenges begin outside the tiny pods. Within just four weeks, the engaged pairs must navigate a tropical vacation, live together and meet one another’s families. Then, they must determine if love is truly blind by planning a wedding with their loved ones. At the altar, each individual will decide whether to marry their partner. (To date, only nine couples have remained together after getting married on the show.)

ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Cast? Meet The 32 Singles Looking For LoveBy Monica Mercuri

On Sept. 10, Netflix released a video announcing the new singles. Participants in Season 9 include a championship poker player, a former COVID crisis nurse, a single father and more. (Learn all about this season’s cast here.)

Recent seasons of the show have featured cheating scandals, baby mama drama and love triangles. What drama could this new season hold? Here’s everything you need to know about Love is Blind Season 9 on Netflix, including the premiere time, full release schedule, episode count and more.

When Do New Episodes Of Love Is Blind Season 9 Come Out?

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Madison, Hilary, Kait, Megan H, Megan W, Annie, Ali, Shelby, Keylen, Kacie, Anastasia, Vanessa Lachey, Aza, Ashley, Nick Lachey, Chyna, Kalybriah, Anna in episode 901 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

New episodes of Love is Blind Season 9 will be released on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Are In Love Is Blind Season 9?

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Ashley Usery, Aza Weyer, Anastasia, Chyna Craig, Shelby Crisman, Anna, Madison Maidenberg, Kacie Mcintosh, Kaylen, Kait Nemunaitis, Ali Lima, Megan, Annie L., Kalybriah, Hilary Seale, Megan Walerius in episode 901 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2025

GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX

There are 12 episodes in Love Is Blind Season 9. Toward the end of the season, Netflix will also announce a reunion episode that will be filmed in front of a live studio audience. The reunion special is typically released on the platform a few days after the finale, so stay tuned for more details.

What Is The Love Is Blind Season 9 Release Schedule?

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Chase Navarro, Dayo Ogunjimi, Nick Amato, Blake Anderson, Rohan Patel, Patrick Suzuki, Brenden, Mike Brockway, Michael Neal, Anton Yarosh, Edmond L. Harvey, Dylan Mustoe, Logan Krantz, Joe Ferrucci, Jordan Keltner, Jensen Butler in episode 901 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2025

GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 9 will be released on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The remaining six episodes will drop in batches every Wednesday until the season finale on Oct. 22. Check out the full release schedule for Love Is Blind Season 9 below.

Love Is Blind Season 9 – Week 1

  • Episode 1: Aired Wednesday, Oct. 1
  • Episode 2: Aired Wednesday, Oct. 1
  • Episode 3: Aired Wednesday, Oct. 1
  • Episode 4: Aired Wednesday, Oct. 1
  • Episode 5: Aired Wednesday, Oct. 1
  • Episode 6: Aired Wednesday, Oct. 1

Love Is Blind Season 9 – Week 2

  • Episode 7: Airing Wednesday, Oct. 8
  • Episode 8: Airing Wednesday, Oct. 8
  • Episode 9: Airing Wednesday, Oct. 8

Love Is Blind Season 9 – Week 3

  • Episode 10: Airing Wednesday, Oct. 15
  • Episode 11: Airing Wednesday, Oct. 15

Love Is Blind Season 9 – Week 4 (Finale)

  • Episode 12: Airing Wednesday, Oct. 22

Love Is Blind Season 9 Reunion

  • Reunion episode: October TBA

How To Watch Love Is Blind Season 9

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Kait, Anna, Megan H, Ashley, Hilary, Shelby, Keylen, Chyna, Megan W in episode 901 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Love Is Blind is exclusively streaming on Netflix. To watch the upcoming season of the reality dating show, you’ll need to sign up for a Netflix membership. The streamer currently offers three options: Standard with ads starts at $7.99 per month, Standard (no ads) is $17.99 per month, and Premium (no ads) is $24.99 per month. Netflix does not currently offer a free trial.

What City Is Love Is Blind Season 9 Based In?

Love Is Blind. Anna in episode 902 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The upcoming season of Love Is Blind will take place in Denver, Colorado. The city was announced at the Season 7 reunion by two very special guests: Minnesota Vikings’ Josh Metellus and the Denver Broncos’ Alex Singleton.

“I want to thank you for coming to the Twin Cities. I’m excited to pass the ball to the next season,” Metellus said during the special, before Singleton revealed that the new season is heading to Colorado.

Here are all the previous locations where the dating experiment has been filmed.

  • Atlanta, Georgia (Season 1)
  • Chicago, Illinois (Season 2)
  • Dallas, Texas (Season 3)
  • Seattle, Washington (Season 4)
  • Houston, Texas (Season 5)
  • Charlotte, North Carolina (Season 6)
  • Washington, D.C. (Season 7)
  • Minneapolis, Minnesota (Season 8)

Check out the official trailer for Love Is Blind Season 9 below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/10/01/what-time-is-love-is-blind-season-9-coming-out-on-netflix/

