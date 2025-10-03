ExchangeDEX+
Litecoin Tests Key Support Near $105 as Technical Indicators Signal Neutral Momentum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 09:18
Terrill Dicki
Oct 01, 2025 07:17

LTC trades at $105.64 with bearish MACD signals while maintaining position above 200-day moving average, creating mixed technical outlook for traders.





Market Overview

Litecoin is currently trading at $105.64, down 0.33% over the past 24 hours within a relatively tight range of $103.84 to $107.61. The cryptocurrency faces immediate resistance at its pivot level of $105.70, with trading volume reaching $27.7 million. LTC maintains its position above the critical 200-day moving average at $97.92, providing some technical support despite short-term bearish pressure.

Technical Picture

The technical landscape for LTC presents a mixed outlook with conflicting signals across different timeframes. The RSI reading of 41.0 indicates neutral momentum, neither oversold nor overbought, suggesting the market lacks strong directional conviction. However, the MACD histogram at -0.3694 displays bearish divergence, indicating potential downward pressure in the near term.

Most concerning for bulls is LTC’s position relative to shorter-term moving averages. The cryptocurrency trades 4.5% below its 20-day SMA at $110.65 and 6.8% below the 50-day SMA at $113.39. This configuration typically suggests weakening momentum and potential continuation of the current downtrend. The fact that LTC price remains above the 200-day moving average by 7.9% provides longer-term structural support but may not be sufficient to prevent further declines.

Critical Levels to Watch

The immediate support zone around $100.25 represents the most critical level for Litecoin in the short term. A break below this threshold could accelerate selling pressure and target the 200-day moving average at $97.92. Conversely, reclaiming the $110.65 level would signal a potential shift in momentum and could lead to a test of the $120.83 resistance.

The $120.83 resistance level coincides with previous consolidation areas and represents the first major hurdle for any meaningful recovery attempt. A decisive break above this level could open the path toward $134.19, where stronger resistance is expected based on historical price action.

For day traders, the current pivot level at $105.70 serves as an immediate reference point, with LTC/USDT likely to face continued pressure if it fails to reclaim this level convincingly.

Market Sentiment

The absence of significant news events in recent days suggests that Litecoin’s current price action is primarily driven by technical factors and broader cryptocurrency market sentiment. The relatively modest trading volume of $27.7 million indicates limited institutional interest at current levels, which could contribute to increased volatility as the market searches for direction.

The neutral RSI reading suggests that neither buyers nor sellers have established clear control, creating an environment where technical levels become increasingly important for determining short-term direction.

Trading Perspective

The current setup presents a challenging environment for traders, with limited conviction in either direction. Conservative traders may prefer to wait for a clear break above $110.65 or below $100.25 before establishing new positions. The risk-reward profile favors patience, as the consolidation pattern could continue for several more sessions.

For those seeking to capitalize on range-bound trading, the $103.84 to $107.61 range provides clear boundaries, though tight stop-losses are essential given the potential for false breakouts. Long-term holders may view any decline toward the 200-day moving average as an accumulation opportunity, provided broader market conditions remain supportive.

Bottom Line

Litecoin faces a critical juncture near $105, where failure to hold above the $100.25 support could trigger a test of the 200-day moving average, while reclaiming $110.65 would signal potential recovery toward $120.83 resistance.

For the latest LTC price updates and Litecoin analysis, monitor key support and resistance levels mentioned above.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/20251001-litecoin-tests-key-support-near-105-as-technical-indicators-signal

