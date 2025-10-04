ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Kim Woo-Bin And Bae Suzy Conjure Up Romance In ‘Genie, Make A Wish’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin reunite in ‘Genie, Make A Wish.’ Netflix Ki Ka-young did not wish for a genie, but now that she’s met one and he offers her some wishes, she must be very careful what she wishes for. The genie (Kim Woo-bin) in the k-drama Genie, Make A Wish doesn’t have the best intentions. He wants to prove that humans are the worst divine creation and they were never worthy of his respect. Saying so is how he got kicked out of heaven and became a genie. Millennia later he still needs to have the last word. Past incarnations of Ka-young (Bae Suzy) were hard to corrupt so Genie keeps waiting for a new incarnation, one that is more selfish than selfless. Magically having your wishes come true brings out the worst in some people. Humans are never satisfied, always wanting more. Although Ka-young is surprised by the genie’s unexpected appearance, Genie is more surprised by her reaction to him. She’s not impressed by his supernatural demonstrations or his personal charms. She also doesn’t wish for anything. She has everything she needs. “Because Genie has been seeing human beings for thousands and thousands of years, he believes that they are a failure by the creator and that human beings always end up corrupt,” said Kim (Our Blues, The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond). “However, I think throughout the process of meeting a lot of different characters, especially Ka-young, I’m sure that there’s a part of him that can feel empathy towards these human beings.” That empathy may take a few episodes to develop. Genie is first attracted to Ka-young because she’s pretty,” said Kim, making Suzy smile and jokingly frame her face with her hands. Then Genie is intrigued. “I think the genie feeling attraction toward the character and… The post Kim Woo-Bin And Bae Suzy Conjure Up Romance In ‘Genie, Make A Wish’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin reunite in ‘Genie, Make A Wish.’ Netflix Ki Ka-young did not wish for a genie, but now that she’s met one and he offers her some wishes, she must be very careful what she wishes for. The genie (Kim Woo-bin) in the k-drama Genie, Make A Wish doesn’t have the best intentions. He wants to prove that humans are the worst divine creation and they were never worthy of his respect. Saying so is how he got kicked out of heaven and became a genie. Millennia later he still needs to have the last word. Past incarnations of Ka-young (Bae Suzy) were hard to corrupt so Genie keeps waiting for a new incarnation, one that is more selfish than selfless. Magically having your wishes come true brings out the worst in some people. Humans are never satisfied, always wanting more. Although Ka-young is surprised by the genie’s unexpected appearance, Genie is more surprised by her reaction to him. She’s not impressed by his supernatural demonstrations or his personal charms. She also doesn’t wish for anything. She has everything she needs. “Because Genie has been seeing human beings for thousands and thousands of years, he believes that they are a failure by the creator and that human beings always end up corrupt,” said Kim (Our Blues, The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond). “However, I think throughout the process of meeting a lot of different characters, especially Ka-young, I’m sure that there’s a part of him that can feel empathy towards these human beings.” That empathy may take a few episodes to develop. Genie is first attracted to Ka-young because she’s pretty,” said Kim, making Suzy smile and jokingly frame her face with her hands. Then Genie is intrigued. “I think the genie feeling attraction toward the character and…

Kim Woo-Bin And Bae Suzy Conjure Up Romance In ‘Genie, Make A Wish’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:07
Wootrade Network
WOO$0,0329-7,42%
COM
COM$0,005888-0,22%
Notcoin
NOT$0,0007031-4,57%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00232--%

Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin reunite in ‘Genie, Make A Wish.’

Netflix

Ki Ka-young did not wish for a genie, but now that she’s met one and he offers her some wishes, she must be very careful what she wishes for. The genie (Kim Woo-bin) in the k-drama Genie, Make A Wish doesn’t have the best intentions. He wants to prove that humans are the worst divine creation and they were never worthy of his respect. Saying so is how he got kicked out of heaven and became a genie. Millennia later he still needs to have the last word.

Past incarnations of Ka-young (Bae Suzy) were hard to corrupt so Genie keeps waiting for a new incarnation, one that is more selfish than selfless. Magically having your wishes come true brings out the worst in some people. Humans are never satisfied, always wanting more. Although Ka-young is surprised by the genie’s unexpected appearance, Genie is more surprised by her reaction to him. She’s not impressed by his supernatural demonstrations or his personal charms. She also doesn’t wish for anything. She has everything she needs.

“Because Genie has been seeing human beings for thousands and thousands of years, he believes that they are a failure by the creator and that human beings always end up corrupt,” said Kim (Our Blues, The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond). “However, I think throughout the process of meeting a lot of different characters, especially Ka-young, I’m sure that there’s a part of him that can feel empathy towards these human beings.”

That empathy may take a few episodes to develop. Genie is first attracted to Ka-young because she’s pretty,” said Kim, making Suzy smile and jokingly frame her face with her hands. Then Genie is intrigued.

“I think the genie feeling attraction toward the character and her being devoid of human emotion are two completely different things,” he said. “I think he was first of all attracted to her because of her looks. Then secondly, even though she doesn’t feel human emotions, the choices that she makes, it led to him feeling empathy toward her.”

Genie wants Ka-young to make some wishes that might ultimately corrupt her.

Netflix

Ka-young has been diagnosed with anti-social personality disorder, although she’s had plenty of help controlling her anti-social instincts from her devoted grandmother and the rest of her village. It apparently does take a village to raise a sociopath, as they are all aware of her negative potential and seek ways to encourage positive behavior. While Ka-young may not care about right or wrong, she knows what matters to others and what’s expected of her. To portray a character with ASPD, Suzy (Start-Up, Uncontrollably Fond, Vagabond) had to consider the ways her normally expressive face might betray her emotions. She needed to convey a lack of empathy.

“I went through a unique experience while reading the script and it’s that I realized I learned how to completely just take face value of what is being said,” said Suzy. “I didn’t try to read between the lines or think that there was an alternate intention behind what everybody else was saying. Ironically, I realized that if you take everything at face value, you don’t really feel empathy.”

Playing Ka-young gave Suzy the opportunity to wonder what it means to be candid and what it means to be social.

“I am the type of person whose face really is always telling what I’m going through and what I’m feeling,” said Suzy. “In the beginning it was very hard to erase all of those facial expressions. Sometimes I thought that I didn’t move a muscle, but then when I would look back at the monitor, I realized that I was actually reacting to something with my eyebrows. So after that, I really paid attention not to move a muscle. I have to say, I’ve gotten so used to it that now it’s actually hard for me to express my actual emotions. I’m trying to reverse it.”

Kim’s Genie is larger than life—a showman, a rock star, an evil prophet of doom—all wrapped into one, but the power to grant wishes and all that goes with that power is not something Kim would wish for himself. If he was offered that power he would refuse.

“I think it’s a very lonely and very challenging power,” said Kim.

Still, Genie does have some of the best lines in this drama, wittily describing his personal journey as “the other side of the Aladdin story.” As any out-of-time-and-place character Genie revels in modern world wonders, such as video games, even if they initially confuse him. He has some of the drama’s funniest physical comedy scenes—jumping over couches and on to magic carpet rides. Given Ka-young’s emotional disconnect from others, many of her actions and reactions are muted. It takes a while to warm to this seemingly aloof character.

“I think it’s not easy to like her, especially because you can’t really measure her out,” said Suzy. “You don’t know what’s going through her mind, and you see her and think she’s someone completely different from you. So it’s hard to like her. But when you see the people around her, they have such a warm approach and perspective toward her. They shower her with unconditional love. The audiences sort of get into that and start looking at her in that way. As the episodes go on and the story progresses, even though she is someone who has antisocial personality disorder, because she lives so strictly by the rules, she ends up being more righteous and an upright person more so than anyone else. You almost get addicted to her candidness.”

Genie does enjoy Ka-young’s candidness and such an addiction might foil his long-term plan. Could one human possibly change his mind about humanity?

The Netflix fantasy rom com is helmed by two award-winning directors, Lee Byeong-hun (Extreme Job) and Ahn Gil-ho (The Glory). As an added bonus, it’s written by Kim Eun-sook, who wrote the hit dramas The Glory, Guardian: The Great and Lonely God and The King Eternal Monarch. Genie, Make A Wish, also stars Noh Sang-hyun (Pachinko), Ko Kyu-pil (The Fiery Priest 2), Ahn Eun-jin (My Dearest) and Lee Joo-young (The 8 Show). Kim and Suzy previously appeared together in the 2016 TV drama Uncontrollably Fond.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/joanmacdonald/2025/10/03/kim-woo-bin-and-bae-suzy-conjure-up-romance-in-genie-make-a-wish/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0,01228-4,80%
RealLink
REAL$0,06431-3,56%
Moonveil
MORE$0,003929-4,17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Eric Trump on Tuesday described Bitcoin as a “modern-day gold,” calling it a liquid store of value that can act as a hedge to real estate and other assets. Related Reading: XRP’s Biggest Rally Yet? Analyst Projects $20+ In October 2025 According to reports, the remark came during a TV appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, tied to the launch of American Bitcoin, the mining and treasury firm he helped start. Company Holdings And Strategy Based on public filings and company summaries, American Bitcoin has accumulated 2,443 BTC on its balance sheet. That stash has been valued in the low hundreds of millions of dollars at recent spot prices. The firm mixes large-scale mining with the goal of holding Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, which it says will help it grow both production and asset holdings over time. Eric Trump’s comments were direct. He told viewers that institutions are treating Bitcoin more like a store of value than a fringe idea, and he warned firms that resist blockchain adoption. The tone was strong at times, and the line about Bitcoin being a modern equivalent of gold was used to frame American Bitcoin’s role as both miner and holder.   Eric Trump has said: bitcoin is modern-day gold — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 16, 2025 How The Company Went Public American Bitcoin moved toward a public listing via an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining earlier this year, a deal that kept most of the original shareholders in control and positioned the new entity for a Nasdaq debut. Reports show that mining partner Hut 8 holds a large ownership stake, leaving the Trump family and other backers with a minority share. The listing brought fresh attention and capital to the firm as it began trading under the ticker ABTC. Market watchers say the firm’s public debut highlights two trends: mining companies are trying to grow by both producing and holding Bitcoin, and political ties are bringing more headlines to crypto firms. Some analysts point out that holding large amounts of Bitcoin on the balance sheet exposes a company to price swings, while supporters argue it aligns incentives between miners and investors. Related Reading: Ethereum Bulls Target $8,500 With Big Money Backing The Move – Details Reaction And Possible Risks Based on coverage of the launch, investors have reacted with both enthusiasm and caution. Supporters praise the prospect of a US-based miner that aims to be transparent and aggressive about building a reserve. Critics point to governance questions, possible conflicts tied to high-profile backers, and the usual risks of a volatile asset being held on corporate balance sheets. Eric Trump’s remark that Bitcoin has taken gold’s role in today’s world reflects both his belief in its value and American Bitcoin’s strategy of mining and holding. Whether that view sticks will depend on how investors and institutions respond in the months ahead. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
RealLink
REAL$0,06431-3,56%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,466-8,62%
Bitcoin
BTC$101 780-1,49%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/18 06:00
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,466-8,62%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0001543+1,64%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,003266-12,51%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101 740,09
$101 740,09$101 740,09

-0,48%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 412,33
$3 412,33$3 412,33

-0,46%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153,78
$153,78$153,78

-1,23%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3430
$2,3430$2,3430

-1,05%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,10880
$0,10880$0,10880

+1,67%