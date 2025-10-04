Key PGA Tour Stops To Watch Before 2026 Season

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – DECEMBER 03: Scottie Scheffler of the United States and tournament host Tiger Woods pose with the trophy after winning the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 03, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images,) Getty Images,

The PGA Tour is in its fall season, where field strength typically drops, but hopefuls compete to secure their cards for the 2026 season. Here are a few tournaments worth keeping an eye on:

Baycurrent Classic — October 9–12

Boasting the largest purse of the fall schedule, the Baycurrent Classic offers $2 million more than most other fall events. Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, Japan, will host, with Nico Echavarría defending his 2024 title. Formerly the Zozo Championship, the event has crowned major winners such as Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, and Tiger Woods. The West Course at Yokohama was renovated by Coore & Crenshaw in 2014, with raised tee and green sites to improve fan viewing. Billy Horschel returns from injury and is expected to compete.

ST GEORGE, UTAH – OCTOBER 13: Matt McCarty of the United States walks the 13th hole during the final round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 13, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bank of Utah Championship — October 23–26

A new title sponsor comes to the Black Desert Championship, now known as the Bank of Utah Championship, with Matt McCarty defending. The real star of the event is the course: Black Desert features some of the most scenic views on the PGA Tour. The host city, St. George, Utah, also offers a premier golf-trip experience, with numerous public courses just a short drive from the tournament site.

The RSM Classic — November 20–23

Maverick McNealy returns to Sea Island Golf Club to defend his title. He is the second-highest-ranked golfer in the fall lineup, behind Scottie Scheffler. One of the few Tour events played across multiple courses — the Seaside and Plantation layouts — the RSM Classic often serves as a proving ground for rising stars. It was here that Ludvig Åberg notched his first PGA Tour win.

Hero World Challenge — December 4–7

Tiger Woods’ signature event always guarantees his presence as host. Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. The limited, invitation-only field will showcase the top golfers of 2025. While the full list has not yet been announced, expect names such as Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Cameron Young, and Justin Thomas to appear.