JPMorgan’s Mining Report: ‘Bitcoin Mining Companies Reach Record Market Value!’ Here Are the Details

According to a report published by JPMorgan, the total market value of 14 publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies in the US reached a historic high of $56 billion in September.

This marks the first time the sector has surpassed the $50 billion threshold. The report revealed a 43% month-over-month increase in market value.

According to the data, 12 of the 14 companies examined outperformed Bitcoin’s own price in September. During the same period, the Bitcoin network’s average hash rate rose by 9% to 1,031 EH/s. This suggests that while the network’s security has strengthened, mining competition has also intensified.

However, increased competition has negatively impacted miners’ profitability. According to a JPMorgan report, miners’ daily block reward revenue decreased by 10% in September compared to the previous month. Miners’ gross profit also fell by 17%.

Experts say this rapid growth in mining companies’ market capitalization reflects investor interest, but the pressure on revenues could pose a sustainability risk. The rise in hash rate, in particular, could squeeze profit margins and raise expectations for more intense consolidation in the sector.

*This is not investment advice.

