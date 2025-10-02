ExchangeDEX+
Joshua Allen, 'So You Think You Can Dance' Winner,' Dies At 36

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 04:40
HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Joshua Allen, season four winner of So You Think You Can Dance attends the 83rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade with musical performances by Grand Marshal Stevie Wonder and legendary, award-winning artists on November 30, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Hollywood Christmas Parade)

getty

Joshua Allen, the season four winner of So You Think You Can Dance, died on September 30 at the age of 36. The cause of death has not been released.

Allen was born in Fort Worth, Texas on March 13, 1989 and started to dance at the age of 8. Per Wipekedia, one of his early influences was Michael Jackson, whom Allen emulated by doing the Moonwalk. He was also a school athlete, participating in football and track. But his main focus was dancing.

In 2008, Allen at age 18 was named the winner of So You Think You Can Dance, which was a summer staple on Fox from 2005 to 2022.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: Top 4 contestant Vigil Gadson and all-star Joshua Allen perform a Hip-Hop routine choreographed by Pharside & Phoenix on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Monday, September 7 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.(Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The news of Allen’s passing comes less than three years after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss in December 2022, who was the runner-up on Allen’s season and a television personality best known for his association with Ellen DeGeneres. The two reportedly developed a close friendship on the show and remained friends in the years afterwards.

Following So You Think You Can Dance, Allen went on to pursue acting and dance roles, appearing in the dance film Step Up 3D in 2010, a Footloose remake in 2011, and making guest appearances on American Horror Story and comedy Community.

Allen also appeared in videos and commercials for Honda, McDonald’s and the US Census. But, in July 2016, Allen was indicted for felony assault of his girlfriend and assault with a deadly weapon, and was sentenced in August 2017 to one year in county jail.

“Can’t wrap my head around this… Josh… my brotha. There are no words. You were the life of the party. You were Batman. Champion. One of the realest people I ever met. Kept it a stack every time and would make it right if you fell short,” wrote choreographer and friend Emmanuel Hurd on social media.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/10/01/joshua-allen-so-you-think-you-can-dance-winner-dies-at-36/

