Japanese Yen bears retrain control as Takaichi’s win dims BoJ rate hike bets

The Japanese Yen (JPY) recovers slightly from the lowest level since August, touched against its American counterpart earlier this Monday, though maintains its heavily offered tone through the first half of the European session. The outcome of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election, which positions Sanae Takaichi to become the first female Prime Minister, could Bank of Japan's (BoJ) task. In fact, Takaichi is expected to oppose any further monetary tightening by the BoJ. This, along with the prevalent risk-on environment, turns out to be a key factor weighing heavily on the JPY at the start of a new week. Meanwhile, a sharp weakening in the JPY provides a goodish lift to the US Dollar (USD) and pushes the USD/JPY pair closer to the 150.00 psychological mark, or the highest level since August touched earlier this month. The upside for the USD, however, remains capped in the wake of concerns that a prolonged US government shutdown could impact the US economic performance and bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates two more times this year. The latter marks a significant divergence in comparison to expectations for an imminent BoJ rate hike early next year, which, in turn, caps gains for the USD/JPY pair. Japanese Yen bears retain control as Takaichi's win dims BoJ rate hike bets Sanae Takaichi was elected as the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in a run-off election held on Saturday and is now expected to be confirmed as Japan's first female Prime Minister during a parliamentary session in mid-October. Takaichi stood out in the race as the only proponent of big spending and loose monetary policy. Expectations for more expansionary economic policies could complicate the Bank of Japan's task and also seem to have raised the chances that the…