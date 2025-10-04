ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Ripple (XRP) is facing more pressure following the resignation of its CTO, leaving investors questioning short-term price momentum. With the uncertainty lingering, savvy investors have turned attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a feature-rich DeFi altcoin priced at $0.035, which has already sold over 55% of its Phase 6 presale. Through its dual lending ecosystem, real-yield […]Ripple (XRP) is facing more pressure following the resignation of its CTO, leaving investors questioning short-term price momentum. With the uncertainty lingering, savvy investors have turned attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a feature-rich DeFi altcoin priced at $0.035, which has already sold over 55% of its Phase 6 presale. Through its dual lending ecosystem, real-yield […]

Is Ripple’s CTO Resignation Bearish for XRP Price? Key Levels to Watch Now and the 50x Crypto on Investors’ Radar

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 01:30
XRP
XRP$2.3443-3.71%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231-0.43%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001143-5.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003935-4.25%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003227-13.92%

Ripple (XRP) is facing more pressure following the resignation of its CTO, leaving investors questioning short-term price momentum. With the uncertainty lingering, savvy investors have turned attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a feature-rich DeFi altcoin priced at $0.035, which has already sold over 55% of its Phase 6 presale. Through its dual lending ecosystem, real-yield tokenomics, and non-custodial smart contracts, MUTM is garnering both whale and retail interest, with the potential for 50× upside. The increasing demand makes Mutuum Finance one of the most promising high-reward projects on investors’ radar going into the next market cycle.

XRP at a Critical Juncture as CTO Steps Down

XRP is now trading around $2.86, under pressure after it printed a Head & Shoulders pattern on the 1-hour chart, a bearish signal that has traders on red alert. Support areas of major concern are $2.83 and $2.79, while resistance is at $2.87 and $2.91. Not being able to sustain support would shift momentum further bearish, while reclaiming $2.91 would void the pattern and leave the door ajar for continuation higher. 

Adding to the uncertainty, Ripple’s legendary CTO David Schwartz is retiring after 13+ years, though he will remain engaged as CTO Emeritus and join the Board of Directors, so his influence on the project will persist. As XRP reaches its moment of truth, investors are turning increasingly to the market for emerging utility-driven projects such as Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which are building momentum for their upside potential amidst general market volatility.

Mutuum Finance Presale Gains Momentum

Mutuum Finance is generating even more hype and anticipation for its presale, with the platform having already raised over $16.7 million and more than 16,710 investors on board to date. Stage 6 of the project is now ongoing, during which MUTM tokens are available to buy at $0.035 per token. As a reward for early adopters, Mutuum Finance is conducting a $100,000 giveaway promotion, whereby 10 users will be awarded $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each.

In accordance with continued security and transparency, Mutuum Finance has collaborated with CertiK to launch a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. The program rewards white-hat hackers and security researchers for discovering bugs in the protocol codebase. Bugs are ranked according to severity as minor, low, major, or critical, and corresponding rewards are given to contributors.

The protocol will have a dynamic floating interest rate mechanism that maximizes the utilization of liquidity. Low interest rates and times of excess liquidity encourage borrowing and ecosystem activity and times of higher demand and elevated interest rates encourage repayment of loans and incoming capital flows. Fixed interest models function optimally when liquidity is constant, adjusting automatically to overall market forces.

As a fully decentralized system, Mutuum Finance empowers the holders of the MUTM token. Lending and borrowing are decoupled from the rest of the system and are supported by an interest rate mechanism that maximally exploits long-term efficiency, promotes diversification of portfolios, and increases with higher overall DeFi market expansion.

Profitable lending, borrowing, and liquidation require efficient valuation of assets. To this effect, Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to obtain real-time USD and major crypto asset prices such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. The platform maximizes data precision using fallback oracle systems, composite data feeds, and time-weighted averages from decentralized exchanges to ensure sound valuations during the highly volatile and distressed market conditions.

MUTM Stands Out Amid XRP Uncertainty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly emerging as a high-upside DeFi opportunity, raising over $16.7 million from more than 16,710 investors in its Phase 6 presale, which is now over 55% sold. Tokens are presently priced at $0.035, with early buyers afforded the ability to get in before the price is increased in the subsequent phase. The platform combines a dual lending ecosystem, dynamic interest rates, and Chainlink-enabled asset valuations to offer both security and efficiency. To complement these features, a $50,000 bug bounty and $100,000 early-adopter giveaway reinforce investor trust and participation. Getting in early on the presale positions investors to profit from this rapidly evolving DeFi ecosystem.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01228-4.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.06431-3.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003929-4.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Eric Trump on Tuesday described Bitcoin as a “modern-day gold,” calling it a liquid store of value that can act as a hedge to real estate and other assets. Related Reading: XRP’s Biggest Rally Yet? Analyst Projects $20+ In October 2025 According to reports, the remark came during a TV appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, tied to the launch of American Bitcoin, the mining and treasury firm he helped start. Company Holdings And Strategy Based on public filings and company summaries, American Bitcoin has accumulated 2,443 BTC on its balance sheet. That stash has been valued in the low hundreds of millions of dollars at recent spot prices. The firm mixes large-scale mining with the goal of holding Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, which it says will help it grow both production and asset holdings over time. Eric Trump’s comments were direct. He told viewers that institutions are treating Bitcoin more like a store of value than a fringe idea, and he warned firms that resist blockchain adoption. The tone was strong at times, and the line about Bitcoin being a modern equivalent of gold was used to frame American Bitcoin’s role as both miner and holder.   Eric Trump has said: bitcoin is modern-day gold — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 16, 2025 How The Company Went Public American Bitcoin moved toward a public listing via an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining earlier this year, a deal that kept most of the original shareholders in control and positioned the new entity for a Nasdaq debut. Reports show that mining partner Hut 8 holds a large ownership stake, leaving the Trump family and other backers with a minority share. The listing brought fresh attention and capital to the firm as it began trading under the ticker ABTC. Market watchers say the firm’s public debut highlights two trends: mining companies are trying to grow by both producing and holding Bitcoin, and political ties are bringing more headlines to crypto firms. Some analysts point out that holding large amounts of Bitcoin on the balance sheet exposes a company to price swings, while supporters argue it aligns incentives between miners and investors. Related Reading: Ethereum Bulls Target $8,500 With Big Money Backing The Move – Details Reaction And Possible Risks Based on coverage of the launch, investors have reacted with both enthusiasm and caution. Supporters praise the prospect of a US-based miner that aims to be transparent and aggressive about building a reserve. Critics point to governance questions, possible conflicts tied to high-profile backers, and the usual risks of a volatile asset being held on corporate balance sheets. Eric Trump’s remark that Bitcoin has taken gold’s role in today’s world reflects both his belief in its value and American Bitcoin’s strategy of mining and holding. Whether that view sticks will depend on how investors and institutions respond in the months ahead. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
RealLink
REAL$0.06431-3.56%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.466-8.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$101,780-1.49%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/18 06:00
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.466-8.62%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001543+1.64%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003266-12.51%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,766.93
$101,766.93$101,766.93

-0.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,410.54
$3,410.54$3,410.54

-0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.86
$153.86$153.86

-1.18%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3443
$2.3443$2.3443

-1.00%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10849
$0.10849$0.10849

+1.38%