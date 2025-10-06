ExchangeDEX+
Investors Turn to the Avalon X Crypto Presale Backed by Grupo Avalon’s Proven $110M Sales

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/06 18:21
Real estate investments have long been seen as stable yet frustratingly illiquid. Traditional systems rely heavily on middlemen, legal paperwork, and slow approval chains, which make property deals time-consuming and expensive.

As a result, capital formation becomes difficult, and many suitable investors are often left out.

Through real estate tokenization, issuers can digitize onboarding and KYC processes, automate compliance, and unlock liquidity for one of the world’s most stagnant asset classes.

The Avalon X crypto presale emerges as a breakthrough in this space, offering investors a way to participate in tangible, asset-backed digital ownership through blockchain.

Avalon X Brings Real Estate Tokenization to Life

Avalon X (AVLX) is not just another entry on the crypto presale list. It’s a real estate tokenization project backed by Grupo Avalon, a trusted property developer with over $110 million in completed sales and a project pipeline valued at nearly $1 billion. This foundation gives the project a layer of credibility often missing in new crypto presales.

Avalon X aims to simplify real estate access through blockchain-powered tokenization, making high-value investments more inclusive.

By bridging property ownership and decentralized finance, the project enables fractionalized participation for global investors. The CertiK audit adds another layer of security, ensuring trust in its smart contract systems.

To celebrate its ongoing presale crypto round, Avalon X launched a $1 million giveaway, where 10 lucky winners will each receive $100,000 worth of AVLX tokens. To qualify, investors simply need to purchase a minimum of $100 in AVLX tokens.

The best crypto presales 2025 are increasingly defined by their connection to real assets, and Avalon X is positioning itself among the most promising contenders on that list.

Unlocking Value Through Token Utility

The AVLX token is designed with real-world use cases that go beyond speculation. Investors who participate in the Avalon X crypto presale can unlock tiered investment rewards, each offering exclusive benefits based on the amount of AVLX held.

Token holders can also access discounted stays and property perks at Avalon X-linked real estate developments, turning digital ownership into tangible lifestyle advantages. Furthermore, staking options allow users to earn passive yields, aligning investment rewards with long-term holding incentives.

This blend of tokenization and real-world usability sets Avalon X apart from the average presale coin, merging financial opportunity with lifestyle utility in a way few blockchain projects achieve.

How to Buy AVLX in the Ongoing Crypto Presale

For those interested in joining the Avalon X crypto presale, the process is designed to be beginner-friendly and transparent. The token price currently stands at $0.005, with over $140,798 raised and 28,159,661 AVLX tokens sold. A 10% bonus remains active for early participants.

Here’s how to get started:

Create an account by signing up on the Avalon X presale portal. Once your account is set up, log in to access your dashboard.

Click the “Buy Token Now” button and choose your preferred payment method.

Enter the amount of AVLX tokens you wish to purchase, then complete your payment to finalize the transaction.

So far, 28,159,661 AVLX out of a total 60,000,000 AVLX supply have been sold, showing strong participation among investors looking for the best crypto presale opportunities.

Why Avalon X Could Define the Future of Tokenized Real Estate

As real estate tokenization continues to reshape how investors view property ownership, Avalon X represents a crucial step in making high-value assets more liquid and globally accessible. By connecting tangible real estate with blockchain efficiency, it bridges traditional investment with digital innovation.

Backed by Grupo Avalon’s $110M sales record, the project offers real-world credibility and a forward-looking structure that appeals to both traditional and Web3 investors.

While every investment carries risk, Avalon X shows how the future of presale crypto could lie in tokenized real estate, where stability meets opportunity, and access meets innovation.

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/avalon-x/

The post Investors Turn to the Avalon X Crypto Presale Backed by Grupo Avalon’s Proven $110M Sales appeared first on Blockonomi.

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Eric Trump on Tuesday described Bitcoin as a “modern-day gold,” calling it a liquid store of value that can act as a hedge to real estate and other assets. Related Reading: XRP’s Biggest Rally Yet? Analyst Projects $20+ In October 2025 According to reports, the remark came during a TV appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, tied to the launch of American Bitcoin, the mining and treasury firm he helped start. Company Holdings And Strategy Based on public filings and company summaries, American Bitcoin has accumulated 2,443 BTC on its balance sheet. That stash has been valued in the low hundreds of millions of dollars at recent spot prices. The firm mixes large-scale mining with the goal of holding Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, which it says will help it grow both production and asset holdings over time. Eric Trump’s comments were direct. He told viewers that institutions are treating Bitcoin more like a store of value than a fringe idea, and he warned firms that resist blockchain adoption. The tone was strong at times, and the line about Bitcoin being a modern equivalent of gold was used to frame American Bitcoin’s role as both miner and holder.   Eric Trump has said: bitcoin is modern-day gold — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 16, 2025 How The Company Went Public American Bitcoin moved toward a public listing via an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining earlier this year, a deal that kept most of the original shareholders in control and positioned the new entity for a Nasdaq debut. Reports show that mining partner Hut 8 holds a large ownership stake, leaving the Trump family and other backers with a minority share. The listing brought fresh attention and capital to the firm as it began trading under the ticker ABTC. Market watchers say the firm’s public debut highlights two trends: mining companies are trying to grow by both producing and holding Bitcoin, and political ties are bringing more headlines to crypto firms. Some analysts point out that holding large amounts of Bitcoin on the balance sheet exposes a company to price swings, while supporters argue it aligns incentives between miners and investors. Related Reading: Ethereum Bulls Target $8,500 With Big Money Backing The Move – Details Reaction And Possible Risks Based on coverage of the launch, investors have reacted with both enthusiasm and caution. Supporters praise the prospect of a US-based miner that aims to be transparent and aggressive about building a reserve. Critics point to governance questions, possible conflicts tied to high-profile backers, and the usual risks of a volatile asset being held on corporate balance sheets. Eric Trump’s remark that Bitcoin has taken gold’s role in today’s world reflects both his belief in its value and American Bitcoin’s strategy of mining and holding. Whether that view sticks will depend on how investors and institutions respond in the months ahead. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
