The post Investors in the U.S. are moving into crypto funds to track Bitcoin and Ether without holding the coins themselves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors in the United States are increasingly putting money into crypto funds that allow them to track Bitcoin and Ether without ever holding the coins. The attraction is simple:- coins can be stolen or lost, but funds can be traded like any other security. According to research carried out by economist and professor Lilia Benrabia with assistant Seongjun Lee, the best performing product so far is the spot ETF, while the worst has been the strategy ETF. Crypto trusts, strategy ETFs, and spot ETFs all aim to give investors exposure to the coins, but they do so in very different ways. Crypto trusts buy and store Bitcoin or Ether, then let investors trade shares of the trust on public exchanges. Strategy ETFs, which were created before regulators signed off on spot ETFs, rely on futures contracts and sometimes options to mimic coin movements. Spot ETFs, launched in 2024, buy the actual coin at its current trading price and have quickly become the closest match to the real thing. Spot ETFs beat rivals in Bitcoin performance Benrabia and Lee examined every U.S. dollar-denominated crypto product for Bitcoin and Ether starting from January 2024, placing them into three groups:- trusts, strategy ETFs, and spot ETFs, then measured their performance against the real coins. They compared the average monthly return of each product to the monthly return of Bitcoin or Ether, and they also measured tracking error, which is the average monthly gap between the coin's return and the product's return. For Bitcoin, since 2024 began, the average Bitcoin spot ETF delivered a monthly return of 6.85%, while Bitcoin itself delivered 6.77%. That small gap worked in favor of the ETFs, with a difference of 0.08 percentage point per month. Benrabia explained that "while it may look strange that the ETF outpaces Bitcoin,…

Investors in the U.S. are moving into crypto funds to track Bitcoin and Ether without holding the coins themselves

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 00:40
Investors in the United States are increasingly putting money into crypto funds that allow them to track Bitcoin and Ether without ever holding the coins.

The attraction is simple:- coins can be stolen or lost, but funds can be traded like any other security. According to research carried out by economist and professor Lilia Benrabia with assistant Seongjun Lee, the best performing product so far is the spot ETF, while the worst has been the strategy ETF.

Crypto trusts, strategy ETFs, and spot ETFs all aim to give investors exposure to the coins, but they do so in very different ways. Crypto trusts buy and store Bitcoin or Ether, then let investors trade shares of the trust on public exchanges.

Strategy ETFs, which were created before regulators signed off on spot ETFs, rely on futures contracts and sometimes options to mimic coin movements. Spot ETFs, launched in 2024, buy the actual coin at its current trading price and have quickly become the closest match to the real thing.

Spot ETFs beat rivals in Bitcoin performance

Benrabia and Lee examined every U.S. dollar-denominated crypto product for Bitcoin and Ether starting from January 2024, placing them into three groups:- trusts, strategy ETFs, and spot ETFs, then measured their performance against the real coins.

They compared the average monthly return of each product to the monthly return of Bitcoin or Ether, and they also measured tracking error, which is the average monthly gap between the coin’s return and the product’s return.

For Bitcoin, since 2024 began, the average Bitcoin spot ETF delivered a monthly return of 6.85%, while Bitcoin itself delivered 6.77%. That small gap worked in favor of the ETFs, with a difference of 0.08 percentage point per month.

Benrabia explained that “while it may look strange that the ETF outpaces Bitcoin, the difference likely comes from timing techniques used by the funds or the timing of purchases.”

Tracking error for Bitcoin spot ETFs stood at 0.88 percentage point per month. If Bitcoin gained 10% in a given month, a Bitcoin spot ETF would typically show either 10.88% or 9.12%.

The worst performer has bitcoin strategy ETFs. On average, they delivered a monthly return of 6.28% over the same period, underperforming the coin itself by 0.49 percentage point a month on average. And their tracking error was the worst of the group, coming in at 1.24 percentage points a month.

Their tracking error was also the worst at 1.24 percentage points. That means investors in these products were not only earning less but also seeing more deviation from the coin’s actual moves.

Crypto trusts, meanwhile, came closer to spot ETFs in tracking Bitcoin but were still less precise. They performed better than strategy products but could not quite match the accuracy of spot ETFs.

Ether shows similar results with new spot ETFs

Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs were only launched in August 2024, but they have averaged 4.17% monthly returns over the past year, while Ether delivered 4.16%. That left spot ETFs with an outperformance of 0.01 percentage point per month.

Strategy ETFs for Ether once again posted the weakest results. They averaged 3.55% per month, falling behind the coin by 0.61 percentage point. These products, based on futures and options, showed the same flaws as their Bitcoin counterparts.

Trusts for Ether ended up in the middle ground. They tracked the coin closer than strategy ETFs but were not quite as sharp as the spot ETFs.

Benrabia’s review concluded that for both Bitcoin and Ether, the clear winner for investors has been the spot ETFs. “The data shows that buying a spot Bitcoin or Ether ETF is almost as good as buying the cryptocurrency directly,” she said.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/investors-exposure-no-holding-bitcoin-ether/

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Eric Trump on Tuesday described Bitcoin as a “modern-day gold,” calling it a liquid store of value that can act as a hedge to real estate and other assets. Related Reading: XRP’s Biggest Rally Yet? Analyst Projects $20+ In October 2025 According to reports, the remark came during a TV appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, tied to the launch of American Bitcoin, the mining and treasury firm he helped start. Company Holdings And Strategy Based on public filings and company summaries, American Bitcoin has accumulated 2,443 BTC on its balance sheet. That stash has been valued in the low hundreds of millions of dollars at recent spot prices. The firm mixes large-scale mining with the goal of holding Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, which it says will help it grow both production and asset holdings over time. Eric Trump’s comments were direct. He told viewers that institutions are treating Bitcoin more like a store of value than a fringe idea, and he warned firms that resist blockchain adoption. The tone was strong at times, and the line about Bitcoin being a modern equivalent of gold was used to frame American Bitcoin’s role as both miner and holder.   Eric Trump has said: bitcoin is modern-day gold — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 16, 2025 How The Company Went Public American Bitcoin moved toward a public listing via an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining earlier this year, a deal that kept most of the original shareholders in control and positioned the new entity for a Nasdaq debut. Reports show that mining partner Hut 8 holds a large ownership stake, leaving the Trump family and other backers with a minority share. The listing brought fresh attention and capital to the firm as it began trading under the ticker ABTC. Market watchers say the firm’s public debut highlights two trends: mining companies are trying to grow by both producing and holding Bitcoin, and political ties are bringing more headlines to crypto firms. Some analysts point out that holding large amounts of Bitcoin on the balance sheet exposes a company to price swings, while supporters argue it aligns incentives between miners and investors. Related Reading: Ethereum Bulls Target $8,500 With Big Money Backing The Move – Details Reaction And Possible Risks Based on coverage of the launch, investors have reacted with both enthusiasm and caution. Supporters praise the prospect of a US-based miner that aims to be transparent and aggressive about building a reserve. Critics point to governance questions, possible conflicts tied to high-profile backers, and the usual risks of a volatile asset being held on corporate balance sheets. Eric Trump’s remark that Bitcoin has taken gold’s role in today’s world reflects both his belief in its value and American Bitcoin’s strategy of mining and holding. Whether that view sticks will depend on how investors and institutions respond in the months ahead. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/18 06:00
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
