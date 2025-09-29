ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Investors are ‘getting ahead of themselves’ warns Moody’s top economist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the stock market rallies, led by the benchmark S&P 500, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi is sounding a note of caution. Specifically, Zandi has warned that market valuations are approaching levels last seen during the height of the Dot-com bubble, according to an X post on September 29.  He pointed to revisions in U.S. GDP that showed stronger consumer spending than initially estimated, driven largely by affluent households.  This spending is closely tied to rising asset values, particularly equities. Zandi cautioned that the rally is being fueled more by investor enthusiasm than by fundamentals, raising concerns of an overheated market. Notably, his preferred gauge, the ratio of the Wilshire 5000 to after-tax corporate profits, is near historic highs, surpassed only once in the past 75 years during the Y2K bubble.  Stock market valuation chart. Source: Mark Zandi The analyst added that while artificial intelligence has given investors reasons for optimism, parallels to past market manias cannot be ignored.  “While there are good reasons for stock prices to be up a lot – yes, AI – but investors appear to be getting ahead of themselves,” Zandi said.  Wealthy consumers threat to economy  Zandi stressed that a correction in stock prices could prompt wealthier consumers to pull back, threatening broader economic momentum. Although the revised GDP data suggest recession risks have eased, Zandi stressed they remain elevated as markets stretch into historic territory.  Interestingly, he has repeatedly highlighted underlying risks, estimating nearly a 50% chance of a downturn within the next year.  Notably, the economist has described the current environment as a “jobs recession,” with payroll growth weakening and several states already in contraction.  By his assessment, one-third of the U.S. economy is already in recession or at high risk, while another third is stagnating. Zandi has also cited uneven… The post Investors are ‘getting ahead of themselves’ warns Moody’s top economist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the stock market rallies, led by the benchmark S&P 500, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi is sounding a note of caution. Specifically, Zandi has warned that market valuations are approaching levels last seen during the height of the Dot-com bubble, according to an X post on September 29.  He pointed to revisions in U.S. GDP that showed stronger consumer spending than initially estimated, driven largely by affluent households.  This spending is closely tied to rising asset values, particularly equities. Zandi cautioned that the rally is being fueled more by investor enthusiasm than by fundamentals, raising concerns of an overheated market. Notably, his preferred gauge, the ratio of the Wilshire 5000 to after-tax corporate profits, is near historic highs, surpassed only once in the past 75 years during the Y2K bubble.  Stock market valuation chart. Source: Mark Zandi The analyst added that while artificial intelligence has given investors reasons for optimism, parallels to past market manias cannot be ignored.  “While there are good reasons for stock prices to be up a lot – yes, AI – but investors appear to be getting ahead of themselves,” Zandi said.  Wealthy consumers threat to economy  Zandi stressed that a correction in stock prices could prompt wealthier consumers to pull back, threatening broader economic momentum. Although the revised GDP data suggest recession risks have eased, Zandi stressed they remain elevated as markets stretch into historic territory.  Interestingly, he has repeatedly highlighted underlying risks, estimating nearly a 50% chance of a downturn within the next year.  Notably, the economist has described the current environment as a “jobs recession,” with payroll growth weakening and several states already in contraction.  By his assessment, one-third of the U.S. economy is already in recession or at high risk, while another third is stagnating. Zandi has also cited uneven…

Investors are ‘getting ahead of themselves’ warns Moody’s top economist

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 22:58
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
COM
COM$0.005875-0.16%
Polkadot
DOT$2.923-8.51%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.00025+12.10%
Union
U$0.006124-2.43%

As the stock market rallies, led by the benchmark S&P 500, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi is sounding a note of caution.

Specifically, Zandi has warned that market valuations are approaching levels last seen during the height of the Dot-com bubble, according to an X post on September 29. 

He pointed to revisions in U.S. GDP that showed stronger consumer spending than initially estimated, driven largely by affluent households. 

This spending is closely tied to rising asset values, particularly equities. Zandi cautioned that the rally is being fueled more by investor enthusiasm than by fundamentals, raising concerns of an overheated market.

Notably, his preferred gauge, the ratio of the Wilshire 5000 to after-tax corporate profits, is near historic highs, surpassed only once in the past 75 years during the Y2K bubble. 

Stock market valuation chart. Source: Mark Zandi

The analyst added that while artificial intelligence has given investors reasons for optimism, parallels to past market manias cannot be ignored. 

Wealthy consumers threat to economy 

Zandi stressed that a correction in stock prices could prompt wealthier consumers to pull back, threatening broader economic momentum.

Although the revised GDP data suggest recession risks have eased, Zandi stressed they remain elevated as markets stretch into historic territory. 

Interestingly, he has repeatedly highlighted underlying risks, estimating nearly a 50% chance of a downturn within the next year. 

Notably, the economist has described the current environment as a “jobs recession,” with payroll growth weakening and several states already in contraction. 

By his assessment, one-third of the U.S. economy is already in recession or at high risk, while another third is stagnating.

Zandi has also cited uneven regional performance, inflation pressures that could intensify, and a housing market still under strain. 

While recent data points to resilience, he warned that the same forces lifting growth, soaring asset values, and concentrated consumer strength, could quickly destabilize if sentiment shifts.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/investors-are-getting-ahead-of-themselves-warns-moodys-top-economist/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2.3415-3.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043-60.90%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.489-8.24%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02724+4.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.10196-1.84%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.00612-2.43%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003299-11.12%
MAY
MAY$0.02821+2.39%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

SEC Greenlights Universal Standards for Crypto ETFs

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,762.58
$101,762.58$101,762.58

-0.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,408.30
$3,408.30$3,408.30

-0.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.88
$153.88$153.88

-1.17%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3437
$2.3437$2.3437

-1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10794
$0.10794$0.10794

+0.86%