The post Investing in These 3 Meme Coins Right Now Is Like Buying Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you had put just $100 into Shiba Inu (SHIB) at launch, your investment would have skyrocketed to over $1 million at its peak. However, today, investing in these 3 meme coins right now is like buying Shiba Inu (SHIB) at launch. With meme coin hype heating up again, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Brett (BRETT), and Bonk (BONK) are being hailed as the next big winners. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The New Meme Coin Revolution Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as the strongest candidate for investors looking for the next explosive rally. Built as a Layer 2 blockchain powered by the $LILPEPE token, it combines low fees, high speed, and pure meme culture energy. Unlike other Layer 2 solutions that focus solely on scaling Ethereum, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) positions itself as a meme-first movement with genuine community-driven momentum. The presale of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already proven its strength. Stage 12 sold out earlier than expected, having raised $25,475,000, which demonstrates overwhelming demand. Currently, the presale is in stage 13 with tokens priced at $0.0022. That means early investors have already seen over a 2x increase since the presale began. More than 16.16 billion tokens have been sold so far, with CoinMarketCap already listing the project, signaling strong recognition within the crypto market. What makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stand out is its backing by anonymous experts who have previously supported top-performing meme coins. On top of that, the project has been fully audited by CertiK with an impressive security score of 95.49%. The community buzz is just as important. More than 73,000 people have already entered the ongoing mega giveaway that runs from presale stages 12 to 17. The three biggest buyers will each receive 5, 3, and 2 ETH, and 15 random buyers will each receive 0.5 ETH. Additionally, holders can…

Investing in These 3 Meme Coins Right Now Is Like Buying Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Launch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 03:20
If you had put just $100 into Shiba Inu (SHIB) at launch, your investment would have skyrocketed to over $1 million at its peak. However, today, investing in these 3 meme coins right now is like buying Shiba Inu (SHIB) at launch. With meme coin hype heating up again, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Brett (BRETT), and Bonk (BONK) are being hailed as the next big winners.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The New Meme Coin Revolution

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as the strongest candidate for investors looking for the next explosive rally. Built as a Layer 2 blockchain powered by the $LILPEPE token, it combines low fees, high speed, and pure meme culture energy. Unlike other Layer 2 solutions that focus solely on scaling Ethereum, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) positions itself as a meme-first movement with genuine community-driven momentum. The presale of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already proven its strength. Stage 12 sold out earlier than expected, having raised $25,475,000, which demonstrates overwhelming demand. Currently, the presale is in stage 13 with tokens priced at $0.0022. That means early investors have already seen over a 2x increase since the presale began. More than 16.16 billion tokens have been sold so far, with CoinMarketCap already listing the project, signaling strong recognition within the crypto market. What makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stand out is its backing by anonymous experts who have previously supported top-performing meme coins. On top of that, the project has been fully audited by CertiK with an impressive security score of 95.49%. The community buzz is just as important. More than 73,000 people have already entered the ongoing mega giveaway that runs from presale stages 12 to 17. The three biggest buyers will each receive 5, 3, and 2 ETH, and 15 random buyers will each receive 0.5 ETH. Additionally, holders can still participate in the massive $777,000 raffle, where 10 fortunate winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is more than simply another meme coin. Its roadmap focuses on long-term growth and getting people involved in the community. It is positioned to replicate the kind of meteoric rise Shiba Inu saw at launch, making it the top pick among the three meme coins set to explode.

Brett (BRETT): Base Chain’s Meme King

Brett (BRETT) is another meme coin generating serious buzz, especially across the Base ecosystem. Currently trading at around $0.04088, BRETT has staged a strong comeback with six consecutive green days, a clear signal that larger investors are accumulating. Trading volume has spiked by 138% while social activity has surged by 43.8%, all pointing to a viral upswing similar to SHIB’s frenzy in 2021. What sets BRETT apart is its positioning on the Base chain, which is gaining momentum ahead of rumored token launches and wider altcoin rotations. With renewed energy, a strong community, and growing excitement, BRETT is considered one of the prime meme coins with the potential to replicate Shiba Inu’s legendary growth.

Bonk (BONK): Solana’s Meme Powerhouse

Bonk (BONK) has firmly established itself as a leading meme coin on the Solana network. Priced at $0.00001885 after a recent 3.85% rise in 24 hours, BONK has shown resilience despite broader market volatility. It is currently stabilizing around the key $0.00001900 support zone after a September pullback, with trading volume surging to $187 million as whales accumulate. The upcoming Bonk Income Blast ETF and a teased 2025 airdrop are boosting excitement, pushing BONK mentions across X to levels rivaling SHIB and DOGE. With Solana’s rally and meme rotations heating up, BONK is drawing comparisons to SHIB’s historic run that transformed it into a trillion-dollar market cap coin.

Conclusion

Today, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Brett (BRETT), and Bonk (BONK) are showing the same early signs that made SHIB legendary. Of these three, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is leading the charge due to its explosive presale growth, security audit, massive giveaways, and a roadmap that positions it for mainstream attention.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://finbold.com/investing-in-these-3-meme-coins-right-now-is-like-buying-shiba-inu-shib-at-launch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

