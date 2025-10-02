ExchangeDEX+
Integral launches world’s first stablecoin-based crypto prime broker

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 06:04
Palo Alto, California, United States, September 30th, 2025, Chainwire

Delivers trustless credit, trading and settlement

Already live with customers and liquidity providers, including Virtu Financial and Europa Partners

Integral, a global leader in FX and digital asset technology, today announced the launch of PrimeOne, the world’s first stablecoin-based crypto prime brokerage. Built on the Codex Layer-1 EVM blockchain, PrimeOne delivers institutional-grade credit, trading, and net settlement in a single, integrated platform.

PrimeOne allows clients to trade with leading crypto market makers and exchanges through a single account – eliminating the need to maintain separate relationships across venues. Clients benefit from faster time to market, streamlined onboarding with just one AML/KYC check, and no credit requirement.

Unlike traditional models, PrimeOne’s on-chain infrastructure ensures clients retain control of their assets at all times. As open positions change in value, USD stablecoin-based margin automatically moves between counterparties’ wallets in real time, virtually eliminating counterparty credit risk. Trading limits are dynamically set based on margin balances held by PrimeOne participants.

The result is a complete trading ecosystem that offers superior liquidity, improved operational efficiency, and dramatically reduced capital requirements and credit exposure.

Launched at a pivotal time of accelerating institutional adoption, PrimeOne combines the resiliency of institutional-grade infrastructure with the innovations of decentralized finance. By leveraging stablecoins and real-time margin exchange, PrimeOne prevents defaults from cascading across participants – delivering a more resilient, democratized credit network.  

For more information about PrimeOne, users can visit primeone.net.

About Integral

Integral is the currency technology partner to hundreds of financial institutions, including banks, brokers, investors and cross-border payment companies, who have embedded Integral’s technology in their workflows and customer-facing services.

Adopted first by the financial markets and now integrated across all industries – our embedded FX and digital asset services are solving the challenges faced by every global organization.

Founded in 1993, we support customers from our offices in Palo Alto, New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore and Bengaluru.

Additional information is available at integral.com.

2025 Integral Development Corp. All rights reserved. Integral technology is protected under U.S. patents and patent-pending applications and related intellectual property rights.

Contact: Integral, 380 Portage Avenue, Palo Alto, California 94306

email: integral@aspectusgroup.com

About PrimeOne

PrimeOne is a next-generation prime brokerage service for crypto markets. With a single account, clients can trade with any counterparty they choose. At its core, it is a breakthrough credit mechanism that transfers mark-to-market gains and losses in real time, ensuring safe and efficient trading between participants. This innovation makes PrimeOne the only truly scalable credit solution – enabling rapid client onboarding without balance sheet exposure.

Additional information is available at primeone.net.

2025 PrimeOne Services LLC. All rights reserved. 

Contact

Olivia Stone
integral@aspectusgroup.com

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

