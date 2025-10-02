ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post ‘Insurance Against Bitcoin’: Privacy Coin Zcash Surges 63%, Hitting 3-Year High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Privacy coin Zcash is rallying after hitting a three-year high. A number of prominent observers in the crypto and Silicon Valley space have discussed the coin’s potential lately. Zcash remains down by over 95% from its 2016 record. Privacy coin Zcash has been the best performing digital asset over the past 24 hours after soaring to a three-year high on Wednesday after a number of prominent market observers emphasized its safety.  The price of Zcash recently stood at over $121, jumping by 63% from the previous day, same time, CoinGecko data shows.  Over a seven-day period, it’s also the biggest winner in gains, having soared by more than 107%. The last time its price was this high was back in April 2022. The coin remains 96% below its 2016 all-time high of nearly $3,193. Its surge comes as crypto market observers on X said that the coin was rebounding because it serves as insurance against bad actors using Bitcoin. Some observers have spoken about bad actors or governments surveilling Bitcoin users due to the coin’s transparent nature. Zcash may serve as a safer, alternative to BTC.  Entrepreneur and AngelList founder Naval Ravikant wrote that while “Bitcoin is insurance against fiat,” Zcash is insurance against Bitcoin.”  And ex-Coinbase engineer and Helius CEO Mert Mumtaz added that the coin was gaining popularity as “CBDCs and centralized coins accelerate.”  “Simply: a world where crypto succeeds but privacy doesn’t is a dystopian nightmare—we have no choice,” he said. “Private money has to work.” Zcash is the 82nd biggest digital coin with a market cap of over $1.8 billion. As a privacy coin, Zcash enables users to send and receive money in private by encrypting transaction information using zero-knowledge proofs—a cryptographic method that proves something is known without revealing the known information directly.… The post ‘Insurance Against Bitcoin’: Privacy Coin Zcash Surges 63%, Hitting 3-Year High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Privacy coin Zcash is rallying after hitting a three-year high. A number of prominent observers in the crypto and Silicon Valley space have discussed the coin’s potential lately. Zcash remains down by over 95% from its 2016 record. Privacy coin Zcash has been the best performing digital asset over the past 24 hours after soaring to a three-year high on Wednesday after a number of prominent market observers emphasized its safety.  The price of Zcash recently stood at over $121, jumping by 63% from the previous day, same time, CoinGecko data shows.  Over a seven-day period, it’s also the biggest winner in gains, having soared by more than 107%. The last time its price was this high was back in April 2022. The coin remains 96% below its 2016 all-time high of nearly $3,193. Its surge comes as crypto market observers on X said that the coin was rebounding because it serves as insurance against bad actors using Bitcoin. Some observers have spoken about bad actors or governments surveilling Bitcoin users due to the coin’s transparent nature. Zcash may serve as a safer, alternative to BTC.  Entrepreneur and AngelList founder Naval Ravikant wrote that while “Bitcoin is insurance against fiat,” Zcash is insurance against Bitcoin.”  And ex-Coinbase engineer and Helius CEO Mert Mumtaz added that the coin was gaining popularity as “CBDCs and centralized coins accelerate.”  “Simply: a world where crypto succeeds but privacy doesn’t is a dystopian nightmare—we have no choice,” he said. “Private money has to work.” Zcash is the 82nd biggest digital coin with a market cap of over $1.8 billion. As a privacy coin, Zcash enables users to send and receive money in private by encrypting transaction information using zero-knowledge proofs—a cryptographic method that proves something is known without revealing the known information directly.…

‘Insurance Against Bitcoin’: Privacy Coin Zcash Surges 63%, Hitting 3-Year High

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 06:33
COM
COM$0.005874-0.15%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1545-9.17%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01621-3.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003936-4.14%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000236-2.07%

In brief

  • Privacy coin Zcash is rallying after hitting a three-year high.
  • A number of prominent observers in the crypto and Silicon Valley space have discussed the coin’s potential lately.
  • Zcash remains down by over 95% from its 2016 record.

Privacy coin Zcash has been the best performing digital asset over the past 24 hours after soaring to a three-year high on Wednesday after a number of prominent market observers emphasized its safety. 

The price of Zcash recently stood at over $121, jumping by 63% from the previous day, same time, CoinGecko data shows. 

Over a seven-day period, it’s also the biggest winner in gains, having soared by more than 107%. The last time its price was this high was back in April 2022. The coin remains 96% below its 2016 all-time high of nearly $3,193.

Its surge comes as crypto market observers on X said that the coin was rebounding because it serves as insurance against bad actors using Bitcoin. Some observers have spoken about bad actors or governments surveilling Bitcoin users due to the coin’s transparent nature. Zcash may serve as a safer, alternative to BTC. 

Entrepreneur and AngelList founder Naval Ravikant wrote that while “Bitcoin is insurance against fiat,” Zcash is insurance against Bitcoin.” 

And ex-Coinbase engineer and Helius CEO Mert Mumtaz added that the coin was gaining popularity as “CBDCs and centralized coins accelerate.” 

“Simply: a world where crypto succeeds but privacy doesn’t is a dystopian nightmare—we have no choice,” he said. “Private money has to work.”

Zcash is the 82nd biggest digital coin with a market cap of over $1.8 billion. As a privacy coin, Zcash enables users to send and receive money in private by encrypting transaction information using zero-knowledge proofs—a cryptographic method that proves something is known without revealing the known information directly.

CBDCs—or central bank digital currencies—are digital coins managed by a central bank. Unlike cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Zcash, a government entity issues them. 

A large segment of the crypto community has vehemently opposed CBDCs. And President Donald Trump said during his campaign that he would never allow one in the U.S.

In January, the president signed an executive order prohibiting “the establishment, issuance, circulation, and use of a CBDC within the jurisdiction of the United States.”

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/342510/insurance-against-bitcoin-privacy-coin-zcash-surges-63-3-year-high

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2.3415-3.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043-60.90%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.489-8.24%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02724+4.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.10196-1.84%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.00612-2.43%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003299-11.12%
MAY
MAY$0.02821+2.39%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

SEC Greenlights Universal Standards for Crypto ETFs

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,758.94
$101,758.94$101,758.94

-0.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,406.75
$3,406.75$3,406.75

-0.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.83
$153.83$153.83

-1.20%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3416
$2.3416$2.3416

-1.11%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10797
$0.10797$0.10797

+0.89%