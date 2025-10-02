Inside The Crypto Investments Of Donald Trump’s Youngest Son

At 19, Barron Trump has carved out a significant financial niche, primarily through his early adoption of cryptocurrencies.

With an estimated net worth of $150 million, he has already surpassed his mother, Melania Trump, in wealth, a feat largely attributable to his involvement in the family’s digital asset ventures.

Sponsored

Sponsored

WLFI Propels Barron’s Net Worth Past His Mother

Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, is rapidly increasing his net worth. According to recent reports, it currently stands at $150 million.

Since the launch of the Trump family crypto venture World Liberty Financial (WLFI), Barron Trump’s wealth has drastically increased. According to the company’s whitepaper, he is a co-founder, alongside his older brothers.

Despite his exact ownership stake in the project remaining undisclosed, reports estimate that Barron Trump has already pocketed an estimated $80 million from token sales. His current holdings of 2.3 billion WLFI tokens have the potential to yield approximately $525 million if sold, a valuation that has already allowed him to surpass his mother, Melania Trump, in net wealth.

Barron Introduces Trump to Crypto

According to reports, Barron Trump was the first in his family to recognize the potential of the cryptocurrency market, and he ultimately persuaded them to launch WLFI in late 2024.

Sponsored

Sponsored

During the launch last September, Donald Trump recounted his confusion about crypto terminology. He laughed as he said he didn’t even know what a digital “wallet” was, while his son Barron reportedly had “four wallets or something.”

With a keen business interest himself, Barron reportedly spent his summer break on business activities, which included attending meetings with partners, developing new technology projects, and finalizing deals and strategies for launching his own company.

Barron wasn’t the only son to have benefited significantly from the crypto ventures spearheaded by his father.

A Family Financial Boom

According to Forbes, Trump’s second term in the White House has significantly increased his children’s wealth.

In a year, Donald Trump Jr. saw his fortune multiply tenfold, amounting to $500 million. The cryptocurrency market and various new contracts were even more lucrative for Eric Trump, whose bank account grew dramatically from $40 million to $750 million during the same period.

However, Trump himself remains the person who has profited the most from cryptocurrency trading. His crypto investments alone brought in $2 billion, contributing to a total profit of $3 billion for the year.

This $3 billion increase has resulted in his total fortune jumping by 70% to $7.3 billion, moving the President to the 201st position on the Forbes 400 ranking of America’s wealthiest individuals.