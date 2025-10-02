CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4138.75, up 3.5% (+140.63) since 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
All 20 assets are trading higher.
Leaders: NEAR (+7.6%) and APT (+7.0%).
Laggards: BTC (+2.3%) and AVAX (+2.8%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/10/01/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-jumps-3-5-as-all-constituents-trade-higher