Index Jumps 3.5% as All Constituents Trade Higher

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4138.75, up 3.5% (+140.63) since 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

All 20 assets are trading higher.

Leaders: NEAR (+7.6%) and APT (+7.0%).

Laggards: BTC (+2.3%) and AVAX (+2.8%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.