Index Declines 1.1% as All Constituents Trade Lower

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 3988.9, down 1.1% (-46.29) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

None of the 20 assets are trading higher.

Leaders: APT (-0.1%) and ETH (-0.3%).

Laggards: NEAR (-3.8%) and AVAX (-3.5%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.