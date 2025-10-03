ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Inaugural Loxfest Will Take Place At South Street Seaport appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cream cheese and lox on a bagel with capers and dill getty It’s been two decades since South Street Seaport was a true seafood hub, but the Fulton Fish Market is coming back for a festive brunch. Loxfest, a salmon-themed tribute to New York City’s historic relationship with cured fish, will take place on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Held at South Street Seaport’s Pier 16 (89 South Street), this area was home to Fulton Fish Market for nearly two centuries, before the business relocated to the South Bronx in 2005. FultonFishMarket.com, the contemporary extension of New York’s historic Fulton Fish Market and the nation’s largest online seafood retailer is organizing this unique food festival along with local vendors from all five boroughs. “We are incredibly excited to debut Loxfest and provide a unique experience that celebrates one of New York’s most beloved food traditions,” said Mike Tonetti, CEO of Fultonfishmarket.com. “Loxfest is not just about enjoying great food; it’s also about bringing the community together and celebrating the vendors and the craftsmanship behind the perfect bagel and lox.” A scene from New York’s Fulton Fish Market in 1924 Bettmann Archive Lox, a staple of New York’s culinary scene, is a traditional Ashkenazi Jewish dish in which salmon is cured with salt and sugar. Lox typically isn’t smoked, but smoked salmon is often r Loxfest aims to honoring lox “in a way that only New York purveyors can” in one single day. Confirmed participants offering lox-centric dishes, both traditional and completely creative include 19 Cleveland, Cafecito Social, Cheech’s, Fan Fan Doughnuts, Gertie, Grillo’s Pickles, Peck Slip Social, Hole In The Wall, The Paris Café, Tompkins Square Bagels, Zucker’s Bagels and Smoked Fish, and Chef Crystal Hammonds, private chef to athletes including the Knicks’ point guard Jalen Brunson. Everything seasoning coated lox… The post Inaugural Loxfest Will Take Place At South Street Seaport appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cream cheese and lox on a bagel with capers and dill getty It’s been two decades since South Street Seaport was a true seafood hub, but the Fulton Fish Market is coming back for a festive brunch. Loxfest, a salmon-themed tribute to New York City’s historic relationship with cured fish, will take place on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Held at South Street Seaport’s Pier 16 (89 South Street), this area was home to Fulton Fish Market for nearly two centuries, before the business relocated to the South Bronx in 2005. FultonFishMarket.com, the contemporary extension of New York’s historic Fulton Fish Market and the nation’s largest online seafood retailer is organizing this unique food festival along with local vendors from all five boroughs. “We are incredibly excited to debut Loxfest and provide a unique experience that celebrates one of New York’s most beloved food traditions,” said Mike Tonetti, CEO of Fultonfishmarket.com. “Loxfest is not just about enjoying great food; it’s also about bringing the community together and celebrating the vendors and the craftsmanship behind the perfect bagel and lox.” A scene from New York’s Fulton Fish Market in 1924 Bettmann Archive Lox, a staple of New York’s culinary scene, is a traditional Ashkenazi Jewish dish in which salmon is cured with salt and sugar. Lox typically isn’t smoked, but smoked salmon is often r Loxfest aims to honoring lox “in a way that only New York purveyors can” in one single day. Confirmed participants offering lox-centric dishes, both traditional and completely creative include 19 Cleveland, Cafecito Social, Cheech’s, Fan Fan Doughnuts, Gertie, Grillo’s Pickles, Peck Slip Social, Hole In The Wall, The Paris Café, Tompkins Square Bagels, Zucker’s Bagels and Smoked Fish, and Chef Crystal Hammonds, private chef to athletes including the Knicks’ point guard Jalen Brunson. Everything seasoning coated lox…

Inaugural Loxfest Will Take Place At South Street Seaport

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:54
Overtake
TAKE$0.32123+29.36%
COM
COM$0.005875-0.08%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6575-3.43%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00776+3.88%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007046-4.17%

Cream cheese and lox on a bagel with capers and dill

getty

It’s been two decades since South Street Seaport was a true seafood hub, but the Fulton Fish Market is coming back for a festive brunch.

Loxfest, a salmon-themed tribute to New York City’s historic relationship with cured fish, will take place on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Held at South Street Seaport’s Pier 16 (89 South Street), this area was home to Fulton Fish Market for nearly two centuries, before the business relocated to the South Bronx in 2005.

FultonFishMarket.com, the contemporary extension of New York’s historic Fulton Fish Market and the nation’s largest online seafood retailer is organizing this unique food festival along with local vendors from all five boroughs.

“We are incredibly excited to debut Loxfest and provide a unique experience that celebrates one of New York’s most beloved food traditions,” said Mike Tonetti, CEO of Fultonfishmarket.com. “Loxfest is not just about enjoying great food; it’s also about bringing the community together and celebrating the vendors and the craftsmanship behind the perfect bagel and lox.”

A scene from New York’s Fulton Fish Market in 1924

Bettmann Archive

Lox, a staple of New York’s culinary scene, is a traditional Ashkenazi Jewish dish in which salmon is cured with salt and sugar. Lox typically isn’t smoked, but smoked salmon is often r

Loxfest aims to honoring lox “in a way that only New York purveyors can” in one single day. Confirmed participants offering lox-centric dishes, both traditional and completely creative include 19 Cleveland, Cafecito Social, Cheech’s, Fan Fan Doughnuts, Gertie, Grillo’s Pickles, Peck Slip Social, Hole In The Wall, The Paris Café, Tompkins Square Bagels, Zucker’s Bagels and Smoked Fish, and Chef Crystal Hammonds, private chef to athletes including the Knicks’ point guard Jalen Brunson.

Everything seasoning coated lox from Gertie in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Gertie

“We are honored to participate in Fulton Fish Market’s inaugural Loxfest and to share our passion for lox with a wider audience,” said Julien Legeard, owner of The Paris Café, a brasserie in South Street Seaport. “Fulton Fish Market’s dedication to quality and tradition mirrors our own, which makes this collaboration especially meaningful. We’re excited for what’s sure to be a fantastic celebration.”

Loxfest will host a morning session from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m as well as an afternoon session from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. General admission tickets are available and open to guests of all ages, starting at $40. Tickets include entry to the event, two food vouchers, and one drink voucher. Multi-person ticket packages are also available.

While lox lovers will have to wait for Bagelfest 2025 until Sunday, November 16, there are plenty more New York City brunch tasting events this fall.

New York City Wine and Food Festival has a trio of brunch events on Saturday, October 18. Chef Mario Emilio Vitolo of Emilio’s Ballato will host a seafood-focused meal at the Invesco QQQ Festival Campus at the South Street Seaport at noon. Tickets are $196. Those who prefer more of a festival tasting experience can attend A Brunch Affair hosted by Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Alex Guarnaschelli, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian, which has tickets for $169. Chef Daniel Rose is also hosting an intimate brunch at his restaurant, Le Coucou.

Lox enthusiasts can also order lox and more seafood from FultonFishMarket.com or flock to Acme Smoked Fish’s weekly Fish Fridays in Greenpoint, when the Brooklyn lox factory sells lox at wholesale prices.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/melissakravitz/2025/10/02/inaugural-loxfest-will-take-place-at-south-street-seaport/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2.3415-3.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043-60.90%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.489-8.24%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02724+4.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.10196-1.84%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.00612-2.43%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003299-11.12%
MAY
MAY$0.02821+2.39%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

SEC Greenlights Universal Standards for Crypto ETFs

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,935.93
$101,935.93$101,935.93

-0.29%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,414.24
$3,414.24$3,414.24

-0.40%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$154.23
$154.23$154.23

-0.95%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3450
$2.3450$2.3450

-0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10832
$0.10832$0.10832

+1.22%