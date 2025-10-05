In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$360 million, mainly due to the long position By: PANews 2025/10/05 23:30 Share

PANews reported on October 5th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $360 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $232 million in long positions and $127 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $173 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $57.0276 million.