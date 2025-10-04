In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 437 million US dollars, both long and short By: PANews 2025/10/04 23:30 Share

PANews reported on October 4th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $437 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $227 million in long positions and $210 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $185 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $68.3325 million.