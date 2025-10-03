ExchangeDEX+
Hyperliquid Retreats As The Price Faces A $48 Hurdle

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:46
Oct 02, 2025 at 19:36 // Price

The Hyperliquid price is fluctuating in a bearish trend zone between $40 and the moving average lines. HYPE token price analysis by Coinidol.com.

Hyperliquid price long-term analysis: bearish


Buyers have made two unsuccessful attempts to keep the price above the moving average lines. Today, HYPE is retreating after crossing the moving average lines. The bearish momentum is expected to continue until the $40 level.


On the downside, if the current support at $40 holds, the range-bound movement will persist within this limited range. On the upside, HYPE will rise to $52 if it moves above the moving average lines. The altcoin is currently trading at $47.

Technical Indicators:

  • Resistance Levels – $60 and $70

  • Support Levels – $40 and $30

Hyperliquid indicator analysis


Since the uptrend ended, the price bars have remained below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, indicating the previous decline. On the 4-hour chart, price bars are above the horizontal moving average lines. The cryptocurrency price is rising and remains above the moving average lines.




HYPE/USD daily chart – September 30, 2025

What is the next direction for HYPE?


The HYPE price is moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. The altcoin is trading above the $40 support but below the $48 resistance. Currently, the cryptocurrency is struggling to break above the $48 barrier. If successful, the altcoin will rise to $52 and $58.




HYPE/USD 4-hour chart – September 30, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/hyperliquid-retreats-hurdle/

