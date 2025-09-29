Hyperliquid Introduces Groundbreaking Trading Feature By: BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:29 Share



In a stride towards enhancing decentralized finance, Hyperliquid has brought forward a novel permissionless capability on their mainnet for spot quote assets. This initiative allows assets meeting specific on-chain standards to be utilized as trading pair quote assets, significantly broadening decentralized trading's flexibility and reach.