ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Hyperliquid Introduces Groundbreaking Trading Feature appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a stride towards enhancing decentralized finance, Hyperliquid has brought forward a novel permissionless capability on their mainnet for spot quote assets. This initiative allows assets meeting specific on-chain standards to be utilized as trading pair quote assets, significantly broadening decentralized trading’s flexibility and reach. Continue Reading:Hyperliquid Introduces Groundbreaking Trading Feature Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/hyperliquid-introduces-groundbreaking-trading-featureThe post Hyperliquid Introduces Groundbreaking Trading Feature appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a stride towards enhancing decentralized finance, Hyperliquid has brought forward a novel permissionless capability on their mainnet for spot quote assets. This initiative allows assets meeting specific on-chain standards to be utilized as trading pair quote assets, significantly broadening decentralized trading’s flexibility and reach. Continue Reading:Hyperliquid Introduces Groundbreaking Trading Feature Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/hyperliquid-introduces-groundbreaking-trading-feature

Hyperliquid Introduces Groundbreaking Trading Feature

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 23:29
COM
COM$0.005873-0.06%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003212-13.23%
LayerNet
NET$0.000002--%


In a stride towards enhancing decentralized finance, Hyperliquid has brought forward a novel permissionless capability on their mainnet for spot quote assets. This initiative allows assets meeting specific on-chain standards to be utilized as trading pair quote assets, significantly broadening decentralized trading’s flexibility and reach.

Continue Reading:Hyperliquid Introduces Groundbreaking Trading Feature

Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/hyperliquid-introduces-groundbreaking-trading-feature

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2.3415-3.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043-60.90%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.489-8.24%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02724+4.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.10196-1.84%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.00612-2.43%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003299-11.12%
MAY
MAY$0.02821+2.39%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

SEC Greenlights Universal Standards for Crypto ETFs

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,035.96
$102,035.96$102,035.96

-0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,417.48
$3,417.48$3,417.48

-0.31%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$154.53
$154.53$154.53

-0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3498
$2.3498$2.3498

-0.77%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10861
$0.10861$0.10861

+1.49%