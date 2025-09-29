How to Make Passive Income with AI-Generated Audiobooks in 2025  Turn Words into Cash Using Free…

Audiobooks are booming. In 2025, the global audiobook market is expected to reach $35 billion. The best part? You don’t need a recording studio, fancy equipment, or a professional narrator.
With free AI voice tools, anyone can turn ebooks, blogs, or scripts into professional-sounding audiobooks and sell them worldwide.
This is one of the smartest ways to create a “set it and forget it” passive income stream today.
Why Audiobooks Are a Goldmine
High demand (people love listening on the go)
Platforms like Audible, Google Play, and Kobo handle the sales
AI voices now sound natural and human-like
Repurpose existing ebooks, blogs, or content into audio
Create once, sell forever
Press enter or click to view image in full size
Source: ideogram
Step 1: Choose Your Content
You need a script before the audio. Options:
Convert your own ebook into audio
