How to Make Passive Income with AI-Generated Audiobooks in 2025  Turn Words into Cash Using Free…

Audiobooks are booming. In 2025, the global audiobook market is expected to reach $35 billion. The best part? You don't need a recording studio, fancy equipment, or a professional narrator.

With free AI voice tools, anyone can turn ebooks, blogs, or scripts into professional-sounding audiobooks and sell them worldwide.

This is one of the smartest ways to create a “set it and forget it” passive income stream today.

Why Audiobooks Are a Goldmine

High demand (people love listening on the go)

Platforms like Audible, Google Play, and Kobo handle the sales

AI voices now sound natural and human-like

Repurpose existing ebooks, blogs, or content into audio

Create once, sell forever

Step 1: Choose Your Content

Source: ideogram

You need a script before the audio. Options:

Convert your own ebook into audio