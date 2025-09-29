How to Make Money with Print-on-Demand Using Free AI Tools in 2025  Sell Custom Merch Without…

What if you could run a clothing and merch business without handling inventory, worrying about shipping, or spending thousands upfront?
That’s what print-on-demand (POD) offers. With free AI tools, creating designs and managing your store has never been easier.
In 2025, POD continues to be one of the most profitable side hustles for creators, designers, and even total beginners. This guide will walk you through launching your AI-powered POD business step by step and turning it into a source of passive income.
Why Print-on-Demand Is Perfect for 2025
- No inventory risk; products print only after purchase
- Global reach with platforms like Etsy, Redbubble, and Printify
- Free AI tools generate unique, saleable designs
- Works in endless niches like funny quotes, pet lovers, gaming, and fitness
- You only create the design; the platform takes care of production, shipping, and payments.
Press enter or click to view image in full size
Source: ideogram
Step 1: Pick a Niche That Sells
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.