The post How Many Tokens Put You in the XRP Rich List Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP drops over 10% from September 13 peak of $3.18 to current $2.9 level. Top 10% rich list entry now requires 1,019 XRP Address counts increase across all categories despite lower entry costs. XRP rich list entry requirements have declined in dollar terms following recent price weakness. The token currently trades at $2.9 after falling from its September 13 high of $3.18, creating opportunities for investors to join exclusive holder categories at reduced costs. The price decline exceeds 10% from the peak reached three weeks ago. XRP lost the $3 psychological support level on September 21 and has struggled to regain that threshold during subsequent trading sessions. Current rich list data shows investors can enter the top 10% of holders with 1,019 XRP tokens. This represents a lower dollar investment compared to requirements when XRP traded at higher prices in mid-September. Entry barriers reduced across multiple tiers The top 5% category now requires 8,229 XRP tokens worth $23,370 at current market prices. This compares to the September 12 requirement of 8,301 XRP valued at $24,903, representing over $1,500 in savings for new entrants. Investors seeking top 1% status must acquire and hold 50,004 XRP tokens, currently valued at $142,011. The September 12 requirement stood at 50,025 XRP worth $150,075, indicating approximately $8,000 less capital needed to reach this tier. The reduced dollar costs stem from XRP's price decline rather than changes in token quantities required. Market participants can now achieve the same ranking positions with lower financial outlays compared to periods of higher price levels. Some market observers view the current environment as an opportunity to accumulate tokens at discounted valuations. Market commentator Coach JV recently suggested XRP's next upward movement would be "fast, unexpected, and unforgiving," implying potential urgency for positioning. Address counts continue expanding Despite lower entry costs,…

How Many Tokens Put You in the XRP Rich List Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 04:00
  • XRP drops over 10% from September 13 peak of $3.18 to current $2.9 level.
  • Top 10% rich list entry now requires 1,019 XRP
  • Address counts increase across all categories despite lower entry costs.

XRP rich list entry requirements have declined in dollar terms following recent price weakness. The token currently trades at $2.9 after falling from its September 13 high of $3.18, creating opportunities for investors to join exclusive holder categories at reduced costs.

The price decline exceeds 10% from the peak reached three weeks ago. XRP lost the $3 psychological support level on September 21 and has struggled to regain that threshold during subsequent trading sessions.

Current rich list data shows investors can enter the top 10% of holders with 1,019 XRP tokens. This represents a lower dollar investment compared to requirements when XRP traded at higher prices in mid-September.

Entry barriers reduced across multiple tiers

The top 5% category now requires 8,229 XRP tokens worth $23,370 at current market prices. This compares to the September 12 requirement of 8,301 XRP valued at $24,903, representing over $1,500 in savings for new entrants.

Investors seeking top 1% status must acquire and hold 50,004 XRP tokens, currently valued at $142,011. The September 12 requirement stood at 50,025 XRP worth $150,075, indicating approximately $8,000 less capital needed to reach this tier.

The reduced dollar costs stem from XRP’s price decline rather than changes in token quantities required. Market participants can now achieve the same ranking positions with lower financial outlays compared to periods of higher price levels.

Some market observers view the current environment as an opportunity to accumulate tokens at discounted valuations. Market commentator Coach JV recently suggested XRP’s next upward movement would be “fast, unexpected, and unforgiving,” implying potential urgency for positioning.

Address counts continue expanding

Despite lower entry costs, the number of addresses in each rich list category has increased. The top 10% bracket now contains 705,004 addresses, while the top 5% includes approximately 352,500 addresses.

The top 1% category has grown to 70,500 addresses. This expansion indicates continued accumulation activity across the XRP holder base even as prices declined from recent peaks.

The divergence between falling entry costs and rising address counts suggests ongoing distribution changes within the XRP ecosystem. New holders continue entering at various tiers while existing holders maintain or expand positions.

Current market conditions create a mathematical advantage for rich list entry based purely on dollar cost, though future price movements remain uncertain and could quickly alter these calculations.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/xrp-price-drops-under-3-how-many-tokens-put-you-in-the-xrp-rich-list-now/

