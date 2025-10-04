ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix’s Serial Killer Series? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam as the infamous real-life serial killer, is new on Netflix on Friday. The official summary for Monster: The Ed Gein Story reads, “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. ForbesWhat Time Does ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?By Tim Lammers “Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.” The logline for Episode 1 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story — titled Mother! — reads, “On a remote Wisconsin farm, troubled loner Ed Gein’s twisted bond with his domineering mother triggers a terrifying descent into madness.” ForbesThe Top 10 Horror Movies Of 2025 So Far, According To Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers For viewers who want to watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story but don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform offers three subscription options. Netflix’s ad-based package costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, while the streamer’s ad-free package is $17.99 per month for two supported devices. Netflix also offers an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming. Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed… The post How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix’s Serial Killer Series? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam as the infamous real-life serial killer, is new on Netflix on Friday. The official summary for Monster: The Ed Gein Story reads, “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. ForbesWhat Time Does ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?By Tim Lammers “Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.” The logline for Episode 1 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story — titled Mother! — reads, “On a remote Wisconsin farm, troubled loner Ed Gein’s twisted bond with his domineering mother triggers a terrifying descent into madness.” ForbesThe Top 10 Horror Movies Of 2025 So Far, According To Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers For viewers who want to watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story but don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform offers three subscription options. Netflix’s ad-based package costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, while the streamer’s ad-free package is $17.99 per month for two supported devices. Netflix also offers an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming. Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed…

How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix’s Serial Killer Series?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:28
COM
COM$0.005873-0.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.0645-3.31%
Cyberlife
LIFE$0.00002806+7.26%
Harvest Finance
FARM$23-2.70%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00326-13.04%

Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.”

Netflix

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam as the infamous real-life serial killer, is new on Netflix on Friday.

The official summary for Monster: The Ed Gein Story reads, “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare.

ForbesWhat Time Does ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?By Tim Lammers

“Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.”

The logline for Episode 1 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story — titled Mother! — reads, “On a remote Wisconsin farm, troubled loner Ed Gein’s twisted bond with his domineering mother triggers a terrifying descent into madness.”

ForbesThe Top 10 Horror Movies Of 2025 So Far, According To Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers

For viewers who want to watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story but don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform offers three subscription options.

Netflix’s ad-based package costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, while the streamer’s ad-free package is $17.99 per month for two supported devices. Netflix also offers an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming.

Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.”

Netflix

Monster: The Ed Gein Story contains eight episodes. They are:

Episode #1 – Mother! (53 minutes)

Episode #2 – Sick as Your Secrets (59 minutes)

Episode #3 – The Babysitter (58 minutes)

Episode #4 – Green (57 minutes)

Episode #5 – Ice (48 minutes)

Episode #6 – Buxom Bid (45 minutes)

Episode #7 – Ham Radio (58 minutes)

Episode #8 – The Godfather (65 minutes)

What Is The History Of The ‘Monster’ Anthology Series?

The release of Monster: The Ed Gein Story follows the success of Murphy and Brennan’s two previous anthology series about notorious convicted serial killers.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, was released in 2022, while Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story — starring Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez as brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez— was released in 2024.

Forbes‘Frankenstein’: Netflix Releases New Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro’s Monster MovieBy Tim Lammers

Netflix has already announced that a fourth season of Monster is being produced about Lizzie Borden, who was accused and acquitted of committing the axe murders of her father, Andrew, and stepmother, Abby.

Ella Beatty has already been cast as Borden, while Rebecca Hall is set to play Abby and Charlie Hunnam will play Andrew. A release date for Monster Season 4 has not yet been announced.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story also stars Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, Olivia Williams, Addison Rae, Suzanna Son and Leslie Manville. All eight episodes of Monster: The Ed Gein Story are new on Netflix.

ForbesHorror Hit ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/10/03/monster-the-ed-gein-story-how-many-episodes-are-there-in-netflixs-serial-killer-series/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2.3415-3.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043-60.90%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.489-8.24%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02724+4.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.10196-1.84%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.00612-2.43%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003299-11.12%
MAY
MAY$0.02821+2.39%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

SEC Greenlights Universal Standards for Crypto ETFs

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,013.60
$102,013.60$102,013.60

-0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,413.78
$3,413.78$3,413.78

-0.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$154.13
$154.13$154.13

-1.01%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3466
$2.3466$2.3466

-0.90%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10710
$0.10710$0.10710

+0.08%