How Is Clean Energy Changing Bitcoin Mining?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:56
Since 2019, rising fossil-fuel costs have forced the mining industry to rethink the “cost–reliability–compliance” triangle: on one side, hydropower, solar, and wind have become increasingly cost-effective; on the other, storage, grid flexibility, and interconnection lead times are still catching up. Against this backdrop—and the anxiety miners feel about all-in power costs (capex + opex)—we sat down with ViaBTC Founder and CEO Haipo Yang for a deep dive.

How much of Bitcoin mining is using clean energy today, and where is it headed?

What’s the biggest challenge in expanding renewable-powered mining?

Do you expect more mining companies to embrace renewables? What needs to be in place?

Large miners can use policy and capital to secure cheaper electricity. Does that risk concentrating global hashrate? What does this mean for smaller miners?

With costs rising, how do you see the role of mining pools evolving?

Source: https://beincrypto.com/haipo-yang-clean-energy-bitcoin-mining/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

