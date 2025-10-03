‘Horse has left the barn:’ ETHZilla bets big on Ethereum’s stablecoin play

ETHZilla’s CEO says the Ethereum treasury company plans to work with layer-2 protocols to generate a higher yield than it could get from staking.

ETHZilla CEO McAndrew Rudisill has revealed he made the decision to go all in on Ethereum after seeing its potential in the nearly trillion-dollar global remittance market.

Two months later, his formerly floundering biotechnology company is now the eighth-largest public Ethereum treasury in the world.

“Ethereum is effectively a gateway for money supply globally to transmit in US dollars,” ETHZilla CEO McAndrew Rudisill told Cointelegraph.

