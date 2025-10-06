The post Hong Kong’s China Financial Leasing Raises $11.1M for Crypto-AI Platform appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Hong Kong-listed China Financial Leasing Group is making waves with its plan to raise $11.1 million to develop a combined cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI) investment platform. The announcement has fueled investor excitement, sending the company’s shares soaring 25% on Monday, reflecting strong confidence in its digital asset ambitions.

Raising Funds Through Strategic Share Placement

According to the company’s filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, it will raise HK$86.7 million ($11.1 million) via a share placement to Innoval Capital, a British Virgin Islands-based investment firm. Innoval Capital will acquire 69.38 million new shares at HK$1.25 each, representing approximately 20% of the company’s existing shares and 16.7% post-placement.

Moore Xin Jin, CEO of Nasdaq-listed Antalpha Platform Holding Company, which manages over $1.6 billion in assets, leads Innoval Capital. Jin’s expertise in crypto and fintech adds credibility to China Financial Leasing’s ambitious digital investment strategy.

Building a Next-Generation Crypto-AI Investment Platform

The funds will be allocated to develop a Crypto-AI digital asset investment platform, covering a broad range of digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), stablecoins, NFTs, DeFi projects, real-world assets (RWA), and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

The platform will integrate artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to enhance investment strategies, trading efficiency, and portfolio management. This initiative aligns with Hong Kong’s 2025 policy to promote regulated cryptocurrency platforms, aiming to foster safe and innovative digital finance solutions.

Strong Market Response

Investor enthusiasm was immediate, driving the company’s shares up 25% to a market capitalization of HK$555 million ($71.3 million) by early Monday afternoon. The surge reflects the market’s growing interest in crypto-AI investment platforms and confidence in the company’s ability to execute its vision.

Also Read :

Crypto Regulation in Hong Kong Remains a Priority as Julia Leung Is Expected to Be Reappointed SFC Chief

,

Strategic Significance

By combining traditional finance, AI, and crypto investment opportunities, China Financial Leasing is positioning itself as a pioneer in digital asset management. Partnering with a seasoned crypto fund manager like Moore Xin Jin not only strengthens credibility but may also attract additional institutional and retail investors.

This move highlights Hong Kong-listed companies’ growing focus on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and AI innovations, supported by government policies that encourage regulated digital finance. If successful, China Financial Leasing could emerge as a key player in digital investment, bridging conventional markets with next-generation technologies.

Investors and industry watchers will closely monitor the platform’s development, which could influence stock performance, market confidence, and Hong Kong’s reputation as a crypto-friendly financial hub.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World! Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

FAQs