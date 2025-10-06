ExchangeDEX+
Hong Kong-listed China Financial Leasing Group is making waves with its plan to raise $11.1 million to develop a combined cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI) investment platform. The announcement has fueled investor excitement, sending the company's shares soaring 25% on Monday, reflecting strong confidence in its digital asset ambitions. Raising Funds Through Strategic Share Placement …

Hong Kong’s China Financial Leasing Raises $11.1M for Crypto-AI Platform

By: CoinPedia
2025/10/06 16:06
China Financial Leasing crypto AI platform

Hong Kong-listed China Financial Leasing Group is making waves with its plan to raise $11.1 million to develop a combined cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI) investment platform. The announcement has fueled investor excitement, sending the company’s shares soaring 25% on Monday, reflecting strong confidence in its digital asset ambitions.

Raising Funds Through Strategic Share Placement

According to the company’s filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, it will raise HK$86.7 million ($11.1 million) via a share placement to Innoval Capital, a British Virgin Islands-based investment firm. Innoval Capital will acquire 69.38 million new shares at HK$1.25 each, representing approximately 20% of the company’s existing shares and 16.7% post-placement.

Moore Xin Jin, CEO of Nasdaq-listed Antalpha Platform Holding Company, which manages over $1.6 billion in assets, leads Innoval Capital. Jin’s expertise in crypto and fintech adds credibility to China Financial Leasing’s ambitious digital investment strategy. 

Building a Next-Generation Crypto-AI Investment Platform

The funds will be allocated to develop a Crypto-AI digital asset investment platform, covering a broad range of digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), stablecoins, NFTs, DeFi projects, real-world assets (RWA), and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

The platform will integrate artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to enhance investment strategies, trading efficiency, and portfolio management. This initiative aligns with Hong Kong’s 2025 policy to promote regulated cryptocurrency platforms, aiming to foster safe and innovative digital finance solutions.

Strong Market Response

Investor enthusiasm was immediate, driving the company’s shares up 25% to a market capitalization of HK$555 million ($71.3 million) by early Monday afternoon. The surge reflects the market’s growing interest in crypto-AI investment platforms and confidence in the company’s ability to execute its vision.

Strategic Significance

By combining traditional finance, AI, and crypto investment opportunities, China Financial Leasing is positioning itself as a pioneer in digital asset management. Partnering with a seasoned crypto fund manager like Moore Xin Jin not only strengthens credibility but may also attract additional institutional and retail investors.

This move highlights Hong Kong-listed companies’ growing focus on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and AI innovations, supported by government policies that encourage regulated digital finance. If successful, China Financial Leasing could emerge as a key player in digital investment, bridging conventional markets with next-generation technologies.

Investors and industry watchers will closely monitor the platform’s development, which could influence stock performance, market confidence, and Hong Kong’s reputation as a crypto-friendly financial hub.

FAQs

What is China Financial Leasing Group developing with the new funding?

China Financial Leasing Group is developing a combined cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI) investment platform to manage a wide range of digital assets like Bitcoin, NFTs, and DeFi projects.

What is the role of AI in China Financial Leasing’s new investment platform?

AI will be integrated with blockchain to enhance investment strategies, improve trading efficiency, and optimize digital asset portfolio management on the new platform.

Why did China Financial Leasing’s stock price increase following the announcement?

Investor excitement over the company’s bold move into the high-growth crypto-AI sector and strong confidence in its digital asset ambitions drove the shares to soar by 25% on the news.

