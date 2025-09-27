Hong Kong-listed company Zhiyun International has completed the opening of a Bitcoin account and purchased more than one BTC.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zhiyun International, a Hong Kong-listed company, disclosed that its wholly-owned subsidiary Zhiyun Kuangshi Co., Ltd. has completed the opening of a Bitcoin account at a regulated virtual asset trading platform service provider in Hong Kong, and purchased more than one Bitcoin through the group's internal resources, with an average purchase price of approximately US$118,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$918,000).
