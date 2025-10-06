ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Here’s Why This XRP Market Strategist Thinks Ripple Holders Are Being Tricked appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market strategist Levi Rietveld, known for his bold takes on Ripple, has warned that some holders are being misled by fear and short-term market noise. He believes panic-selling XRP during uncertain times could be a costly mistake, pointing to past data showing markets often rebound strongly after dips. But while some traders stay glued to XRP’s charts, others are quietly moving toward newer projects with more defined use cases. One of those rising names is Paydax Protocol (PDP); a DeFi platform blending crypto lending, staking, and real-world asset tokenization. And for early investors, the timing might just be perfect. Why the XRP Strategist Says Holders Are Being Misled Levi Rietveld, the founder of Crypto Crusaders and a long-time supporter of XRP, believes too many investors are letting fear guide their decisions. Following the latest U.S. government shutdown concerns, he reminded the XRP community that panic-selling rarely ends well. According to him, history has shown that after similar events, both stocks and crypto typically bounce back stronger. In his view, holders who dump XRP now could miss the next major recovery wave. He also noted that expected interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may serve as the catalyst, potentially pushing XRP to his target of $20 in the long term. While volatility may shake short-term confidence, Rietveld believes XRP has proven its resilience time and time again. For him, this moment isn’t one to retreat; it’s one to prepare for the rebound. His message is clear: don’t let noise drown out market history.  Paydax Gains Attention among Short Term Holders While some XRP investors weigh whether to sell or hold, many short-term traders are exploring Paydax Protocol (PDP). Paydax lets users borrow against crypto or tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) like Bitcoin, Ethereum, luxury watches, or real estate. Borrowers can access… The post Here’s Why This XRP Market Strategist Thinks Ripple Holders Are Being Tricked appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market strategist Levi Rietveld, known for his bold takes on Ripple, has warned that some holders are being misled by fear and short-term market noise. He believes panic-selling XRP during uncertain times could be a costly mistake, pointing to past data showing markets often rebound strongly after dips. But while some traders stay glued to XRP’s charts, others are quietly moving toward newer projects with more defined use cases. One of those rising names is Paydax Protocol (PDP); a DeFi platform blending crypto lending, staking, and real-world asset tokenization. And for early investors, the timing might just be perfect. Why the XRP Strategist Says Holders Are Being Misled Levi Rietveld, the founder of Crypto Crusaders and a long-time supporter of XRP, believes too many investors are letting fear guide their decisions. Following the latest U.S. government shutdown concerns, he reminded the XRP community that panic-selling rarely ends well. According to him, history has shown that after similar events, both stocks and crypto typically bounce back stronger. In his view, holders who dump XRP now could miss the next major recovery wave. He also noted that expected interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may serve as the catalyst, potentially pushing XRP to his target of $20 in the long term. While volatility may shake short-term confidence, Rietveld believes XRP has proven its resilience time and time again. For him, this moment isn’t one to retreat; it’s one to prepare for the rebound. His message is clear: don’t let noise drown out market history.  Paydax Gains Attention among Short Term Holders While some XRP investors weigh whether to sell or hold, many short-term traders are exploring Paydax Protocol (PDP). Paydax lets users borrow against crypto or tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) like Bitcoin, Ethereum, luxury watches, or real estate. Borrowers can access…

Here’s Why This XRP Market Strategist Thinks Ripple Holders Are Being Tricked

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 04:30
SphereX
HERE$0.000043-60.90%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002292+0.26%
XRP
XRP$2.3439-3.59%
COM
COM$0.005875-0.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00393-3.91%

Market strategist Levi Rietveld, known for his bold takes on Ripple, has warned that some holders are being misled by fear and short-term market noise. He believes panic-selling XRP during uncertain times could be a costly mistake, pointing to past data showing markets often rebound strongly after dips.

But while some traders stay glued to XRP’s charts, others are quietly moving toward newer projects with more defined use cases. One of those rising names is Paydax Protocol (PDP); a DeFi platform blending crypto lending, staking, and real-world asset tokenization. And for early investors, the timing might just be perfect.

Why the XRP Strategist Says Holders Are Being Misled

Levi Rietveld, the founder of Crypto Crusaders and a long-time supporter of XRP, believes too many investors are letting fear guide their decisions. Following the latest U.S. government shutdown concerns, he reminded the XRP community that panic-selling rarely ends well.

According to him, history has shown that after similar events, both stocks and crypto typically bounce back stronger. In his view, holders who dump XRP now could miss the next major recovery wave. He also noted that expected interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may serve as the catalyst, potentially pushing XRP to his target of $20 in the long term.

While volatility may shake short-term confidence, Rietveld believes XRP has proven its resilience time and time again. For him, this moment isn’t one to retreat; it’s one to prepare for the rebound. His message is clear: don’t let noise drown out market history. 

Paydax Gains Attention among Short Term Holders

While some XRP investors weigh whether to sell or hold, many short-term traders are exploring Paydax Protocol (PDP). Paydax lets users borrow against crypto or tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) like Bitcoin, Ethereum, luxury watches, or real estate. Borrowers can access instant liquidity without selling, while lenders earn yields of up to 15.2% APY.

For instance, Jack can use BTC as collateral to borrow stablecoins, while Bob can also use his Rolex watch to access funds without letting go of it. These features are made possible by trusted custody and verification partners. Christie’s and Sotheby’s authenticate high-value collectibles, while Brinks handles secure storage and transport of tokenized RWAs.

Even better, Paydax provides multiple loan-to-value (LTV) tiers, 50%, 75%, 90%, and 97%, allowing users to choose their risk level. Its Redemption Pool Insurance also acts as a decentralized safety net, protecting lenders in case of borrower default. For a system still in presale, that’s a big leap toward safer, smarter finance.

What Makes Paydax Stand Out

One reason Paydax is gaining traction among the XRP crowd is its clear commitment to transparency. The project’s team, led by Werner Van Staden, is fully doxxed and KYC-verified, boosting investor confidence. The project has also undergone an audit, reinforcing its credibility and commitment to long-term trust.

Here’s why that matters for investors:

  • Investor Protection: A verified team reduces rug pull risks and ensures founders are legally accountable.
  • Credibility Boost: KYC and audits signal professionalism and attract strategic partnerships.
  • Informed Decisions: Transparency helps investors perform better due diligence before entering presales.

Beyond that, Paydax’s Dapp will integrate powerful technologies already used across DeFi; including Chainlink for live price feeds, Jumio for KYC verification, MoonPay for fiat on/off-ramps, and Prosegur for RWA custody and delivery. While these are not official partnerships yet, using their tech positions Paydax to function at enterprise-level efficiency.

Smart Investors Position Early Before the Shift

Rietveld’s comments may have reminded XRP holders to stay patient, but experienced investors know how smaller-cap gems can shine when large caps slow down. Paydax Protocol (PDP) is one of those early-stage projects, still in presale at $0.015, offering up to an 80% bonus with the code PD80BONUS.

If Paydax’s model gains adoption by 2026, a $1,000 position today could grow into over $50,000. It’s the kind of impressive opportunity that seasoned DeFi investors love, and as more people come in, the token price will continue to grow.

Those who wait for confirmation usually miss the biggest wave. The ones who position early often ride it. Paydax might just be the next one worth watching before the market wakes up to it.

Join the Paydax Protocol (PDP) presale and community:

Website:https://pdprotocol.com/
Telegram:https://t.me/PaydaxCommunity
X (Twitter):https://x.com/Paydaxofficial
Whitepaper:https://paydax.gitbook.io/paydax-whitepaper

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/heres-why-this-xrp-market-strategist-thinks-ripple-holders-are-being-tricked/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2.3415-3.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043-60.90%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.489-8.24%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02724+4.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.10196-1.84%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.00612-2.43%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003299-11.12%
MAY
MAY$0.02821+2.39%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

SEC Greenlights Universal Standards for Crypto ETFs

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,898.22
$101,898.22$101,898.22

-0.33%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,395.75
$3,395.75$3,395.75

-0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.28
$153.28$153.28

-1.56%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3380
$2.3380$2.3380

-1.27%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10656
$0.10656$0.10656

-0.42%