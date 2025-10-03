Here’s Why One Analyst Thinks Ripple’s XRP Will Overtake BTC and ETH by 2030 By: Coinstats 2025/10/03 07:30 Share

Cameron Scrubs, the founder of Tradeship University, just made one of the boldest XRP calls yet. In a post on X, he said XRP price will not only climb the charts but eventually pass both Bitcoin and Ethereum to become the number-one cryptocurrency by market cap by 2030. Right now, XRP controls only about 4.4%