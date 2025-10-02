ExchangeDEX+
The post Here's How Much Time Legal Experts Think Rapper Could Spend In Prison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs will be sentenced by a federal judge Friday following his conviction on two prostitution counts, and although he was acquitted on some of the most serious charges and escaped the possibility of life in prison, legal experts tell Forbes he could still face about five or more years behind bars. Sean "Diddy" Combs will be sentenced Friday, months after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs) Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs Key Facts Combs was convicted in July for two violations of the Mann Act, which outlaws transporting people across state lines for prostitution purposes, and his lawyers and prosecutors have asked the judge for very different sentences: Combs' defense is pushing for a 14-month sentence, while prosecutors asked for 11 years. Legal experts told Forbes the sentence will likely fall somewhere in the middle, noting federal probation officials have recommended a sentence of between five and seven years based on federal sentencing guidelines. Former federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow told Forbes he "wouldn't be surprised" if Combs gets "something in the range of five to seven years" in prison, noting the judge may choose to follow the probation office's recommendation because he feels both prosecutors and defense attorneys made compelling arguments in their sentencing recommendations. Veteran trial and appellate lawyer Mark Zauderer told Forbes he thinks Combs will "come out with a few years of sentencing," noting he could escape a tougher sentence because he doesn't have any prior criminal convictions. In their lengthy sentencing recommendations to the judge, both of which spanned more than 160 pages, prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over whether the court should consider arguments presented at trial that supported the charges Combs…

Here’s How Much Time Legal Experts Think Rapper Could Spend In Prison

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:07
Topline

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced by a federal judge Friday following his conviction on two prostitution counts, and although he was acquitted on some of the most serious charges and escaped the possibility of life in prison, legal experts tell Forbes he could still face about five or more years behind bars.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced Friday, months after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

Key Facts

Combs was convicted in July for two violations of the Mann Act, which outlaws transporting people across state lines for prostitution purposes, and his lawyers and prosecutors have asked the judge for very different sentences: Combs’ defense is pushing for a 14-month sentence, while prosecutors asked for 11 years.

Legal experts told Forbes the sentence will likely fall somewhere in the middle, noting federal probation officials have recommended a sentence of between five and seven years based on federal sentencing guidelines.

Former federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow told Forbes he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Combs gets “something in the range of five to seven years” in prison, noting the judge may choose to follow the probation office’s recommendation because he feels both prosecutors and defense attorneys made compelling arguments in their sentencing recommendations.

Veteran trial and appellate lawyer Mark Zauderer told Forbes he thinks Combs will “come out with a few years of sentencing,” noting he could escape a tougher sentence because he doesn’t have any prior criminal convictions.

In their lengthy sentencing recommendations to the judge, both of which spanned more than 160 pages, prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over whether the court should consider arguments presented at trial that supported the charges Combs was acquitted on—racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking—as a factor in his sentencing.

News Peg

Judge Arun Subramanian rejected a request by Combs’ lawyers late Tuesday to either grant the rap mogul a new trial or toss his convictions. The move was the latest attempt by Combs’ attorneys to get the rapper out of jail ahead of his sentencing, as Subramanian had already rejected multiple requests to release Combs on bail.

Why Are Prosecutors Arguing For An 11-Year Sentence?

Prosecutors wrote in a more than 160-page filing earlier this week the court should hand Combs a sentence of no less than 135 months, which is just over 11 years. Though prosecutors acknowledged in their filing Combs cannot be punished for crimes he was acquitted of, they said the court “must take into account the manner in which he committed” the prostitution crimes, arguing that during the trial, Combs had conceded to “violence, domestic abuse, drug use and distribution, and bribery.” Combs’ attorneys acknowledged during trial he had engaged in violent behavior, including in hotel surveillance footage that was played multiple times for the jury depicting him attacking his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, but argued that was not evidence of sex trafficking. Prosecutors asked the judge to consider Combs’ “history and pattern of violence,” citing testimony and letters to the court submitted by former employees who accused the mogul of abuse and exploitation. “Given the seriousness and duration of the offense conduct, as well as his decades of unchecked violence,” prosecutors wrote, Combs should face a “substantial sentence” that reflects the “psychological, emotional, and physical damage he has inflicted.”

How Are Diddy’s Lawyers Pushing For A Light Sentence?

Combs’ lawyers are asking the judge for a 14-month sentence, which would effectively allow Combs to walk free by the end of 2025 considering the year he’s spent behind bars during his trial. His defense attorneys are arguing the Mann Act charges are inappropriate because Combs did not personally profit from his “freak-off” sex performances, and that the court should not consider evidence that was presented during trial to support charges he was acquitted of. His attorneys wrote in a court filing Combs and his former girlfriend “voluntarily crossed state lines and had consensual sex,” stating they are “unaware of any other Mann Act prosecution based on such conduct.” Chutkow told Forbes Combs is arguing he was “acquitted at trial and therefore, the jury implicitly rejected all of the elements of those acquittals, including force, coercion and fraud.” Much of the testimony presented during trial, including a week-long testimony by Ventura, focused on Combs’ allegedly violent behavior. Chutkow said Combs’ lawyers are arguing his relationship with Ventura “may not be the relationship that you would have, but these are consensual adults” who engaged in behavior that “may not be prototypical, but was not criminal.”

What Charges Was Diddy Convicted On?

A jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, one count of which concerned Ventura, while the other concerned another ex-girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.” Each guilty verdict carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, meaning Combs could face up to two decades in prison. During Combs’ trial, prosecutors argued he transported his former girlfriends across state boundaries to participate in drug-fueled, marathon sex performances with male sex workers he called “freak-offs” or “hotel nights.” The jury acquitted him on more serious charges of sex trafficking—which would’ve required prosecutors to prove his former girlfriends were transported for sex through force, fraud or coercion—and racketeering, which could have landed him in prison for life.

What Other Legal Challenges Await Diddy?

Combs’ legal battles won’t end with his sentencing, as he still faces at least 50 civil lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual assault, among other allegations. Legal experts told Forbes these suits will play out even if the rap mogul is in prison, and he could have to pay monetary damages if he is found liable. Chutkow told Forbes Combs’ several acquittals in his criminal case do not mean he can’t be found liable in a civil case, noting civil lawsuits require a lower standard of proof to find a defendant liable. He noted O.J. Simspon was acquitted in a federal criminal trial on murder charges, but was later found liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in a civil suit and was ordered to pay more than $33 million.

Further Reading

Here’s How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Criminal Conviction Could Help Plaintiffs In His Dozens Of Civil Lawsuits (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/10/01/sean-diddy-combs-sentencing-is-friday-heres-how-much-prison-time-legal-experts-think-he-may-get/

The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

you know how it is, you’re just casually scrolling through twitter, and suddenly you start seeing all this hype around a new crypto project. for me recently, it’s been monad. everyone’s calling it a potential “solana killer,” and the whispers about a massive airdrop are getting louder. i got a little FOMO, so i decided to dig in to see what all the fuss was about. it’s one of those things where you feel like you’ve stumbled on a secret club, right? have you been hearing about it too? so, what’s the deal with this monad airdrop anyway? i’ll tell you what i found. basically, monad is a new blockchain, but it’s kind of a big deal because it’s designed to be crazy fast — we’re talking 10,000 transactions per second — while still being compatible with all the stuff you use on ethereum. it’s like taking the best parts of ethereum’s developer tools and the best parts of solana’s speed and smashing them together. pretty cool, right? now, about the airdrop itself, this is the super important part: there’s no official announcement yet. it’s all about positioning yourself for a potential one. think of it like earning points for a future giveaway. the project wants to reward people who are genuinely interested and helping them build their community and test their tech, not just people who want a quick buck. so, what does that mean for you and me? it means we have to actually get our hands dirty. i’ve been looking at a few things people are doing. first, you have to interact with their testnet. this is a version of the network that’s live for testing, but the tokens have no real value. you can get these free “testnet” tokens from something called a faucet. then, you use those tokens to do things on the network. you can trade test coins on different decentralized exchanges, like kuru or pancake swap’s testnet. another thing is minting nfts and just generally using the dapps that are being built on monad. it’s all about creating on-chain activity. i’ve also heard it helps to be a real community member. that means things like joining their discord and being active, or doing quests on platforms like layer3 that are specifically for monad. if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try deploying a simple smart contract. there are tools that let you do it without writing any code, which is a lifesaver for people like me. The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.01-3.94%
Medium2025/09/30 19:12
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.006139-2.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003931-4.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.0589-5.35%
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.498-8.56%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02745+7.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.10194-1.95%
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16

