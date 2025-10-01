ExchangeDEX+
The post Gold Surges Ahead of Bitcoin, But For How Long? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Many early bitcoin investors came from the gold world, drawn by the same distrust of paper money. (Photo illustration by Edward Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images Bitcoiners rarely pine for gold's old-school charm. Why would they? Over five years, their digital darling has outrun the shiny yellow metal nine times over, soaring nearly 1,000% while gold merely doubled. Yet this year, gold is stealing the spotlight, climbing 45% since January while bitcoin trails at just 20%. That yawning gap is leaving bitcoin fans with a sudden case of metal envy, wondering if their digital gold has lost its luster. Gold is outpacing bitcoin in 2025 as nervous central banks and pension funds, rattled by inflation, deficits, and global chaos, pour into its battle-tested market. Bitcoin is not faltering, though; the dismay is due in part because its comparison to gold is undercut in the trading pit, where bitcoin moves like a tech stock. Anyway, with bitcoin's strongest months to come, gold's edge this year may fade fast. The pairing of bitcoin and gold isn't just market chatter. Both are scarce, immune to central bank printing presses, and catnip for anyone who thinks the days of fiat currency (that is, money issued by governments) are numbered. Investors love the comparison, not because it's perfect, but because it's a mental lifeline, a way to anchor digital money to something ancient and tangible. The overlap in their appeal drew early evangelists like Trace Mayer, a gold bug turned bitcoiner, who saw digital scarcity as the new frontier. Even bitcoin's mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, nodded to gold's lore. He tied his online birthday to Executive Order 6102, the 1933 edict from President Franklin D. Roosevelt banning citizens from owning gold, and to President Gerald Ford's repeal of that order with the International Development Association Appropriations…

Gold Surges Ahead of Bitcoin, But For How Long?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:24
Many early bitcoin investors came from the gold world, drawn by the same distrust of paper money. (Photo illustration by Edward Smith/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bitcoiners rarely pine for gold’s old-school charm. Why would they? Over five years, their digital darling has outrun the shiny yellow metal nine times over, soaring nearly 1,000% while gold merely doubled.

Yet this year, gold is stealing the spotlight, climbing 45% since January while bitcoin trails at just 20%. That yawning gap is leaving bitcoin fans with a sudden case of metal envy, wondering if their digital gold has lost its luster.

Gold is outpacing bitcoin in 2025 as nervous central banks and pension funds, rattled by inflation, deficits, and global chaos, pour into its battle-tested market. Bitcoin is not faltering, though; the dismay is due in part because its comparison to gold is undercut in the trading pit, where bitcoin moves like a tech stock. Anyway, with bitcoin’s strongest months to come, gold’s edge this year may fade fast.

The pairing of bitcoin and gold isn’t just market chatter. Both are scarce, immune to central bank printing presses, and catnip for anyone who thinks the days of fiat currency (that is, money issued by governments) are numbered. Investors love the comparison, not because it’s perfect, but because it’s a mental lifeline, a way to anchor digital money to something ancient and tangible. The overlap in their appeal drew early evangelists like Trace Mayer, a gold bug turned bitcoiner, who saw digital scarcity as the new frontier. Even bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, nodded to gold’s lore. He tied his online birthday to Executive Order 6102, the 1933 edict from President Franklin D. Roosevelt banning citizens from owning gold, and to President Gerald Ford’s repeal of that order with the International Development Association Appropriations Act of 1975.

For that crowd, gold is bitcoin’s natural benchmark. But don’t let the philosophical kinship fool you. Markets don’t care about neat analogies. Bitcoin trades like it’s chasing Tesla’s stock chart, while gold hunkers down as a financial fire blanket.

That split shows in their paths. Bitcoin, born in 2009, initially trading at mere cents, has rocketed past $100,000, a wild ride fueled as much by tech-like hype as its sound money bonafides. Gold, meanwhile, has plodded along, drifting sideways after its 2012 peak near $1,800 and only breaking out to double that in the last two years.

Ed Egilinsky, who runs alternative investments at ETF-provider Direxion, puts it bluntly: “Bitcoin’s a risk-on bet until it proves otherwise.” His firm’s Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares, with $990 million in assets, has surged more than 300% this year, riding gold’s wave as a safe haven (leveraged ETFs like this one are designed for short-term active trading and need to be monitored daily).

To Egilinsky, gold acts as a diversifier which can, at times, provide a hedge. Bitcoin, he argues, is more a trading vehicle than chaos-proof anchor—a view the numbers back up.

Since 2017, bitcoin has moved more in step with the tech-focused Nasdaq 100, with an average 30-day correlation of 0.32, while its link to gold is a wispy 0.09. Correlation measures how two assets move together. The closer to 1.0, the tighter the link. In plain English, bitcoin grooves to Silicon Valley’s beat, not Fort Knox’s. It soars with growth stocks and craters when risk appetites fade, while gold shines brightest when the world feels like it’s teetering.

That’s why central banks, rattled by global uncertainty and a falling U.S. dollar, are piling into gold now. The Financial Times notes their combined gold holdings are poised to eclipse their U.S. Treasury positions for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Lawrence Lepard, the founder of Equity Management Associates, sees a “crack-up boom” in the works. That’s an Austrian economics term for when runaway money printing sends folks scrambling to hard assets, a concept Lepard covers in his book The Big Print. Gold is getting the early benefit because pension funds and central banks can stomach it while institutions are still warming up to the wild-child that is bitcoin.

A 2025 report by Henley & Partners, a London-based investment migration consultancy, pegs bitcoin ownership at 295 million people worldwide, a big number until you consider the World Gold Council’s 2025 survey showing 81% of Chinese respondents own gold jewelry. That means there are potentially more gold owners in that one country (population 1.4 billion) than there are bitcoin holders globally. Gold’s liquidity and regulatory blessing make it the go-to for institutions smelling trouble. Bitcoin, still in a regulatory gray zone for many around the world, often lags but swings harder when it moves.

Lepard has embraced both. His $150 million of assets under management EMA GARP fund, sees both assets as bets against a crumbling fiat system. His fund, up 56% in the first half of 2025, holds precious metals miners and bitcoin. Seeing complaints from other bitcoiners, Lepard laughs off the gripes about the “lag” of bitcoin. “Guys, don’t you realize we’re up 80% year over year?,” he chuckles. “I mean, that’s not bad, you know?”

So what is the takeaway for investors?

Gold and bitcoin share a rebel heart, but they’re not twins. Gold’s the grizzled veteran, steady when markets quake; bitcoin is the brash upstart, still tied to a tech like boom-and-bust pulse. At least for now. This year, gold is ahead, but zoom out, and bitcoin’s still outpacing it. And even this year, bitcoin is beating the Nasdaq, its more appropriate benchmark, by over 6%. But there’s reason to think there’s more in store: Since 2013, September has been bitcoin’s worst month, averaging a 3% dip, while October and November have sparked rallies of 22% and 46% on average, respectively, per Coinglass. If that holds, bitcoin could pass gold by Thanksgiving, turning more bullion investors into digital believers.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brandonkochkodin/2025/09/30/gold-vs-bitcoin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

you know how it is, you’re just casually scrolling through twitter, and suddenly you start seeing all this hype around a new crypto project. for me recently, it’s been monad. everyone’s calling it a potential “solana killer,” and the whispers about a massive airdrop are getting louder. i got a little FOMO, so i decided to dig in to see what all the fuss was about. it’s one of those things where you feel like you’ve stumbled on a secret club, right? have you been hearing about it too? so, what’s the deal with this monad airdrop anyway? i’ll tell you what i found. basically, monad is a new blockchain, but it’s kind of a big deal because it’s designed to be crazy fast — we’re talking 10,000 transactions per second — while still being compatible with all the stuff you use on ethereum. it’s like taking the best parts of ethereum’s developer tools and the best parts of solana’s speed and smashing them together. pretty cool, right? now, about the airdrop itself, this is the super important part: there’s no official announcement yet. it’s all about positioning yourself for a potential one. think of it like earning points for a future giveaway. the project wants to reward people who are genuinely interested and helping them build their community and test their tech, not just people who want a quick buck. so, what does that mean for you and me? it means we have to actually get our hands dirty. i’ve been looking at a few things people are doing. first, you have to interact with their testnet. this is a version of the network that’s live for testing, but the tokens have no real value. you can get these free “testnet” tokens from something called a faucet. then, you use those tokens to do things on the network. you can trade test coins on different decentralized exchanges, like kuru or pancake swap’s testnet. another thing is minting nfts and just generally using the dapps that are being built on monad. it’s all about creating on-chain activity. i’ve also heard it helps to be a real community member. that means things like joining their discord and being active, or doing quests on platforms like layer3 that are specifically for monad. if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try deploying a simple smart contract. there are tools that let you do it without writing any code, which is a lifesaver for people like me. The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Share
Medium2025/09/30 19:12
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16

