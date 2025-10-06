ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Gluwa's plan includes using blockchain for clear credit histories, providing APIs that follow rules, and working with fintechs to follow current rules. Regulators need to manage risks while balancing the benefits of digital financial innovation.Gluwa's plan includes using blockchain for clear credit histories, providing APIs that follow rules, and working with fintechs to follow current rules. Regulators need to manage risks while balancing the benefits of digital financial innovation.

Gluwa's Potential Role in Shaping the Future of Digital Finance

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/06 11:20
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,1253-%10,48
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,0003196-%13,31
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01053-%6,31

Regulation is a big obstacle to financial innovation, especially in digital finance, where technology moves faster than rules. Blockchain platforms like Gluwa push policymakers to find a balance between innovation and financial stability, consumer protection, and control over money. This challenge is clear in areas like cross-border payments, stablecoins, and blockchain credit systems, where old rules might not work well.

The rules for digital finance are not consistent, with different countries having different rules for blockchain, cryptocurrency, and digital payments. This creates uncertainty for innovators and users and could hurt global cooperation, which is a major benefit of blockchain. Platforms like Gluwa, which work in many places, have a hard time meeting complicated regulatory demands.

Government Fears and Regulatory Concerns

Governments are concerned about money laundering, capital flight, and the ups and downs in digital systems because of cryptocurrency's past with illegal activities. The anonymous nature of blockchain makes it hard to follow AML and KYC rules, and its worldwide use can lead to capital flight and tax evasion. Cross-border blockchain payments are worrying for money laundering because they can avoid traditional checks. The FATF has given advice for virtual asset service providers, but how it's put into practice differs by region.

Capital flight worries policymakers, especially in emerging markets, because digital currencies can avoid controls, impacting monetary policy and exchange rates. Cross-border digital asset transfers challenge traditional controls, and volatility can cause systemic risks with widespread blockchain use. Disruptions in digital finance can threaten stability if these systems become essential. Regulators need to manage risks while balancing the benefits of digital financial innovation, like better inclusion, lower costs, and increased transparency. The challenge is to create regulations that handle risks while encouraging innovation.

Gluwa's Balancing Act: Transparency, Compliance, and Partnership

Gluwa shows how blockchain financial platforms can meet government rules while keeping their tech benefits over traditional systems. Their plan includes three main parts: using blockchain for clear credit histories, providing APIs that follow rules, and working with regulators and fintechs to follow current rules and help create new ones for digital finance.

Providing Transparency via Blockchain Credit Histories

The Creditcoin blockchain by Gluwa creates a clear record of lending and borrowing, offering transparency in credit markets. Unlike traditional credit bureaus, blockchain records are transparent, verifiable, and accessible to authorized parties. This helps regulators with oversight, reduces information gaps, and ensures all participants have the same credit information, aiding compliance and enforcement.

Blockchain's unchangeable records prevent data manipulation and fraud, common in traditional credit systems. Unlike credit bureaus, blockchain creates tamper-proof records, reducing errors and breaches. Its global access aids international regulatory cooperation, especially in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism efforts, by overcoming technical and legal barriers to information sharing.

Offering Compliance-Friendly APIs

Gluwa's API infrastructure helps traditional banks use blockchain services while following regulations. These APIs create a link between blockchain and banking systems, letting banks enjoy blockchain benefits and stay compliant. This setup also helps regulators by connecting blockchain transactions to current compliance systems, making it easier to track activities with familiar tools.

APIs designed for compliance can automate checks and reporting, cutting down the work for banks and regulators. Smart contracts can check compliance, create reports, and spot suspicious activities. This automation boosts compliance and lowers costs. Standardized API interfaces improve the connection between blockchain and traditional systems, ensuring regulatory oversight and solving fragmentation issues as blockchain use grows

Partnering with Regulators and Fintechs

Gluwa's work with regulators and fintech companies shows how blockchain platforms can help create better rules by considering technical details. This teamwork builds trust and makes rules that support new ideas without being too strict. Working with fintechs also helps create solutions that make following rules easier and cheaper. These partnerships help regulators learn about blockchain and digital finance, which is important for managing these quickly changing areas. Regulatory sandboxes and pilot programs allow for testing new ideas while keeping things safe.

Potential Policy Impact: Blockchain-Native Credit Bureaus and Global Credit Regulation

Blockchain-based credit bureaus like Creditcoin could change global credit rules by making data collection and sharing better. They can break down old barriers like national borders and poor system compatibility, helping to create global credit standards. This results in better risk assessment and more credit access in underserved areas. Blockchain's transparency allows for improved regulatory oversight and real-time market checks. However, setting up these bureaus brings up questions about data privacy and regulatory control, indicating a need for new rules. They could increase financial inclusion in emerging markets but also raise concerns about systemic risks, needing new ways to manage these risks. International cooperation will be key to addressing these challenges.

The Next 5 Years: Predictions for Gluwa's Role in Global Finance Policy Conversations

In the next five years, Gluwa's role in global finance policy will probably increase as blockchain becomes more popular and rules become clearer. Important trends include clearer regulations, more international cooperation, and systems that mix blockchain with traditional finance. Policymakers are expected to better understand blockchain, shifting from strict rules to more balanced approaches that consider both benefits and risks.

Gluwa's active involvement in regulations helps it shape new rules. Its experience in different regions gives useful ideas for making policies. Blockchain's transparency gives regulators new tools for oversight. As more people use blockchain, global cooperation on digital finance rules is likely to grow, fixing inefficiencies and risks. Groups like the Financial Stability Board and the International Monetary Fund are working together on these efforts.

Gluwa's platform is ready to help with international regulatory coordination, using its experience to provide insights for unified approaches. The Creditcoin blockchain serves as a global credit infrastructure, supporting international cooperation. As hybrid systems grow, they will improve efficiency and transparency. Gluwa's API integration with traditional institutions makes adoption easier, ensuring compliance while benefiting from blockchain. This is important as traditional finance looks for blockchain efficiency without losing existing systems. However, combining blockchain with traditional finance is difficult, needing creative regulation and new monitoring tools. Platforms like Gluwa must prove that blockchain can address policy concerns and offer real benefits for financial inclusion, requiring investment in compliance and transparency.

Gluwa's Contribution to Digital Financial Rules

Gluwa's approach to digital finance shows how blockchain can work with regulations by being transparent and following rules. This challenges traditional financial rules and suggests using blockchain tools to improve oversight and cut costs. Success in the next five years will rely on innovation, working with regulators, and showing policy benefits. Gluwa's part in digital finance regulation will reveal if blockchain can help with goals like financial inclusion and transparency while being efficient. The frameworks created now will shape digital finance for years, with platforms needing to balance innovation and compliance.

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

you know how it is, you’re just casually scrolling through twitter, and suddenly you start seeing all this hype around a new crypto project. for me recently, it’s been monad. everyone’s calling it a potential “solana killer,” and the whispers about a massive airdrop are getting louder. i got a little FOMO, so i decided to dig in to see what all the fuss was about. it’s one of those things where you feel like you’ve stumbled on a secret club, right? have you been hearing about it too? so, what’s the deal with this monad airdrop anyway? i’ll tell you what i found. basically, monad is a new blockchain, but it’s kind of a big deal because it’s designed to be crazy fast — we’re talking 10,000 transactions per second — while still being compatible with all the stuff you use on ethereum. it’s like taking the best parts of ethereum’s developer tools and the best parts of solana’s speed and smashing them together. pretty cool, right? now, about the airdrop itself, this is the super important part: there’s no official announcement yet. it’s all about positioning yourself for a potential one. think of it like earning points for a future giveaway. the project wants to reward people who are genuinely interested and helping them build their community and test their tech, not just people who want a quick buck. so, what does that mean for you and me? it means we have to actually get our hands dirty. i’ve been looking at a few things people are doing. first, you have to interact with their testnet. this is a version of the network that’s live for testing, but the tokens have no real value. you can get these free “testnet” tokens from something called a faucet. then, you use those tokens to do things on the network. you can trade test coins on different decentralized exchanges, like kuru or pancake swap’s testnet. another thing is minting nfts and just generally using the dapps that are being built on monad. it’s all about creating on-chain activity. i’ve also heard it helps to be a real community member. that means things like joining their discord and being active, or doing quests on platforms like layer3 that are specifically for monad. if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try deploying a simple smart contract. there are tools that let you do it without writing any code, which is a lifesaver for people like me. The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38,01-%3,94
Share
Medium2025/09/30 19:12
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0,006139-%2,69
Moonveil
MORE$0,003931-%4,35
Movement
MOVE$0,0589-%5,35
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,498-%8,56
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0,02745+%7,18
Major
MAJOR$0,10194-%1,95
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16

Trending News

More

The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101.611,43
$101.611,43$101.611,43

-%0,61

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.390,81
$3.390,81$3.390,81

-%1,09

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152,39
$152,39$152,39

-%2,13

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3307
$2,3307$2,3307

-%1,57

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,10587
$0,10587$0,10587

-%1,06